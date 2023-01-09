Photos of El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest come to light
Leaked photos of Ovidio Guzmán's arrest. El Chapo Guzmán's was transferred to Mexico City. A day of terror in Culiacán, due to the capo's capture.
- Leaked photos of Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest.
- El Chapo Guzmán’s was transferred to Mexico City.
- A day of terror in Culiacán due to the capo’s capture.
After a day of terror in Culiacán, Sinaloa, in Mexico, where a confrontation between drug traffickers and an armed group unleashed a hail of bullets, the arrest of El Chapo Guzmán’s famous son, Ovidio Guzmán (aka “El Ratón”) was confirmed.
After having been immediately transferred to Mexico City, the first images of the capture have been leaked. In the photos you can see Ovidio being taken to an Air Force helicopter, guarded by a security officer. This was before being taken to the Altiplano prison.
First photos of Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest
Ovidio, 32 years old and nicknamed El Ratón, together with his brothers Iván Archivaldo and Alfredo, led an organization known as Los Chapitos that became relevant after El Chapo’s arrest in 2016, according to The Associated Press.
Guzmán López was little known until his failed arrest more than three years ago, which was a humiliating defeat for the Mexican armed forces. The drug trafficker was released after the Sinaloa Cartel besieged Culiacán and took the military hostage. On this occasion, the authorities only confirmed his capture when he was already in Mexico City, where they planned to transfer him to a maximum security prison.
Ovidio Guzmán has been fingerprinted and booked
After the arrest of El Chapo’s son was made known, various roadblocks were set up in Culiacán in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. Journalist Carlos Jiménez shared another photo of Ovidio on Twitter.
"El Chapo's son has already been checked by medical personnel from the Altiplano. They took fingerprints, data… they are about to cut his hair and shave him. This is how @INTERPOL_HQ agents photographed him this afternoon while he was at the @FGRMexico facilities," the post says.
“We are concluding with the event”
The entity’s governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, stated that there are no longer armed individuals in the streets: “So far things seem to have come to an end. We no longer have armed people in the city, we are removing the cars with which the avenues were blocked.”
"We are practically closing the day, we are concluding with the event. We are already without active criminal activity. We bring cleaning operation and crane hauling. We don't think we have a higher death toll. Those who fell from crime have not come to hospitals," added the governor.
Residents are asked not to leave their homes
Cristóbal Castañeda, Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa once again made another call to the community, advising them to stay inside their homes during this terrifying time. This is because the danger continues despite the fact that there are no armed criminals in sight, according to El Heraldo de Mexico.
"Please, we ask you not to go out on the streets, we see vehicles circulating in the city, trucks with very dark tints and they are civilians, don't circulate in units of redilas or double wheels, DO NOT go out, the patrols continue," were the secretary's words