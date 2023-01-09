Photos of El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest come to light

Leaked photos of Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest.

El Chapo Guzmán’s was transferred to Mexico City.

A day of terror in Culiacán due to the capo’s capture.

After a day of terror in Culiacán, Sinaloa, in Mexico, where a confrontation between drug traffickers and an armed group unleashed a hail of bullets, the arrest of El Chapo Guzmán’s famous son, Ovidio Guzmán (aka “El Ratón”) was confirmed.

After having been immediately transferred to Mexico City, the first images of the capture have been leaked. In the photos you can see Ovidio being taken to an Air Force helicopter, guarded by a security officer. This was before being taken to the Altiplano prison.

First photos of Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest

Ovidio, 32 years old and nicknamed El Ratón, together with his brothers Iván Archivaldo and Alfredo, led an organization known as Los Chapitos that became relevant after El Chapo’s arrest in 2016, according to The Associated Press.

Guzmán López was little known until his failed arrest more than three years ago, which was a humiliating defeat for the Mexican armed forces. The drug trafficker was released after the Sinaloa Cartel besieged Culiacán and took the military hostage. On this occasion, the authorities only confirmed his capture when he was already in Mexico City, where they planned to transfer him to a maximum security prison.