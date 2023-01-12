Pamela Anderson opens up about reliving her sex tape scandal.

Pamela, a Love Story is premiering on Netflix.

She had to relive the trauma after the release of Pam & Tommy.

The official trailer for the new documentary about Pamela Anderson, Pamela, a Love Story, has been released. In it Anderson talks about the resurgence of the scandal surrounding the infamous sex tape with her then-husband Tommy Lee. Anderson claims she was never in control of the narrative and she hopes to tell her story now.

Interest in the sex tape surged after the release of the Hulu mini-series, Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen. The mini-series portrays Pamela Anderson’s reaction when the sex tape of her with Tommy Lee was leaked in the mid-90’s.

How Pam & Tommy affected Pamela Anderson

At the beginning of February 2022, Hulu released Pam & Tommy starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen. The story portrays the romance between the actress and the musician after they met and married almost immediately. Seth Rogen plays the man who leaked the tape of Pamela and Tommy Lee.

The series generated controversy because Pamela Anderson said the creators of the mini-series never asked her for authorization. Being that it touched on a very sensitive subject for her, since it revolves around the sex tape, she wasn’t happy about it.