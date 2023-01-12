Coolio’s death: The mystery surrounding the rapper (PHOTOS)
The truth is revealed about Coolio's death. The 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper died at the age of 59. How other celebs reacted to the tragic news.
Coolio’s death. Rapper and Grammy winner Coolio died on September 28, 2022 at the age of 59. According to reports, the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper may have been having health problems. His agent confirmed the news to the media.
There is a very big mystery surrounding the sudden death of the artist who had numerous hits in the nineties. We will tell you about Coolio’s death and what happened leading up to it.
Autopsy reveals Coolio’s cause of death
When the ambulance arrived, it was already too late, Coolio had passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest. The rapper was found lifeless in the bathroom at a friend’s house, according to Online News. However, the autopsy revealed more details about his death.
The rapper's autopsy and toxicology report found no traces of illicit substances such as drugs or narcotics. Coolio died in Los Angeles, California.
Coolio’s enormous success after Dangerous Minds
Although the autopsy didn’t reveal anything suspicious about his death, there are many fans who believe that there is more to the story. However, cardiac arrest is the final, official cause of his death.
In 1995, Coolio's Gangsta's Paradise appeared on the soundtrack for the film Dangerous Minds, a film that achieved worldwide fame, grossing a total of $179.5 million. The film was hugely successful as was the song'.
Michelle Pfeiffer paid tribute to Coolio
Coolio was considered one of the greatest rappers, along with stars like Dr. Dre, NWA, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, among others. The song Gangsta’s Paradise won a Grammy, two MTV Video Music Awards and a Billboard Music Award, according to the BBC.
The star of Dangerous Minds, Michelle Pfiefer wrote the following message: "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995."
Celebrities react to Coolio’s death
Michelle Pfeiffer, the film’s co-star, concluded by saying: “ remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.“
This post got thousands of reactions. Snoop Dogg spoke about the death of the rap superstar. The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper posted a photo Coolio and wrote: "Gangsta paradise. RIP"