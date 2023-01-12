Coolio’s death: The mystery surrounding the rapper (PHOTOS)

The truth is revealed about Coolio’s death.

The Gangsta’s Paradise rapper died at the age of 59.

How other celebs reacted to the tragic news.

Coolio’s death. Rapper and Grammy winner Coolio died on September 28, 2022 at the age of 59. According to reports, the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper may have been having health problems. His agent confirmed the news to the media.

There is a very big mystery surrounding the sudden death of the artist who had numerous hits in the nineties. We will tell you about Coolio’s death and what happened leading up to it.

Autopsy reveals Coolio’s cause of death

When the ambulance arrived, it was already too late, Coolio had passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest. The rapper was found lifeless in the bathroom at a friend’s house, according to Online News. However, the autopsy revealed more details about his death.

The rapper's autopsy and toxicology report found no traces of illicit substances such as drugs or narcotics. Coolio died in Los Angeles, California.