Rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59
Rapper Coolio has died. In the 1990s, he became popular for the hit Gangsta's Paradise. What happened to the iconic rapper?
THE MUSIC WORLD IN MOURNING! Iconic rapper and Grammy winner Coolio has died at the age of 59. According to initial reports, the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper may have died of cardiac arrest. His agent was the one who confirmed the tragic news to the media.
His untimely death has taken fans by surprise and they have been quick to share their feelings on social media, sending a messages of support to the rapper’s loved ones. The entertainment industry has dressed in black in recent months due to a number of heartbreaking losses.
A TERRIBLE LOSS FOR RAP
Coolio, the rapper famous for the hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, died at the age of 59 on Wednesday, September 28. Initial reports indicate that Artis Leon Ivey Jr. passed away unexpectedly in the company of one of his closest friends. At the moment, the police are investigating the incident.
The musician became popular at the end of the 90s, when he had a number of hits. Before passing away, the rapper had shared a video on social media of one of his last performances on stage and the rapper’s fans have commented on it.
What happened to Coolio?
Coolio reportedly died at the age of 59 in Los Angeles, reported TMZ. The outlet declared that the iconic rapper was visiting one of his best friends. He died inside his friend’s home.
Tthe rapper’s agent, Jarez, confirmed to TMZ that Coolio was visiting his friend when excused himself to go to the bathroom. After he’d been in there for quite some time, the friend decided to go check on him and that’s when he found him unconscious on the floor. At the moment, the cause of death has not been confirmed, but there are suspicions about what happened to the rapper.
How did Coolio die?
According to Jarez, Coolio’s friend immediately called 911. When paramedics arrived at the man’s home, they discovered that the musician was already deceased so they did not perform first aid.
Jarez also told the media outlet that paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest, although the cause of death has not been confirmed at this time, TMZ reported. At the moment, the authorities are investigating the rapper’s cause of death and the family has not made any statement in this regard.
“Rest in peace”
On the last video that Coolio posted on Instagram, fans shared their feelings about his death. Several people offered their condolences to the rapper’s family and loved ones and also fondly remembered his music. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE
“Rest in peace to the legend! Gangster paradise, it’s one of my favorites.” “Finally you are in Gangsters Paradise. Rest easy king. You were part of my childhood. He will be missed, condolences to his family and friends.” “Rest in gangsta paradise.” “Rest easy brother! You will be missed!” Filed Under: Rapper Coolio Dies