Rapper Coolio has died.

In the 1990s, he became popular for the hit Gangsta’s Paradise.

What happened to the iconic rapper?

THE MUSIC WORLD IN MOURNING! Iconic rapper and Grammy winner Coolio has died at the age of 59. According to initial reports, the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper may have died of cardiac arrest. His agent was the one who confirmed the tragic news to the media.

His untimely death has taken fans by surprise and they have been quick to share their feelings on social media, sending a messages of support to the rapper’s loved ones. The entertainment industry has dressed in black in recent months due to a number of heartbreaking losses.

A TERRIBLE LOSS FOR RAP

Coolio, the rapper famous for the hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, died at the age of 59 on Wednesday, September 28. Initial reports indicate that Artis Leon Ivey Jr. passed away unexpectedly in the company of one of his closest friends. At the moment, the police are investigating the incident.

The musician became popular at the end of the 90s, when he had a number of hits. Before passing away, the rapper had shared a video on social media of one of his last performances on stage and the rapper’s fans have commented on it.