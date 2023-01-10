Bad Bunny makes his Instagram account private after phone scandal

Bad Bunny has been harshly criticized for throwing a fan’s phone.

The Puerto Rican singer has gone into hiding.

He has made his social networks private.

The most listened to Hispanic rapper in the world, according to Spotify, has been involved in a major controversy after he threw a fan’s phone into the ocean. Bad Bunny has been criticized on social media for losing his temper that way.

Bad Bunny tried to defend himself, however, his comments garnered even more criticism on Twitter, where he posted his explanation for his actions. Even his views on streaming music platforms have dropped since the incident.

Selena has good advice!

An interview that Selena gave to journalist Cristina Saralegui has been released where he asks her about how she coped with her incredible fame at such a young age. In her short 23 years she had already won two Grammy Awards.

“When I don’t feel well, at the same time it’s flattering, because they don’t know about your private life, and how can you take away that little image they have of you if you treat them badly. If you treat them badly, they won’t buy the records,” the singer said about her fans.