Salma Hayek dazzles fans on the Golden Globes red carpet (PHOTOS)
On Tuesday, January 10, the famous Golden Globes award ceremony was held. The ceremony honors the best of film and television. However, one of the biggest attractions is the red carpet and seeing our favorite stars showcase their lavish fashions. Mexican actress Salma Hayek was no exception.
Salma is not the only dazzling celebrity, several other stars also posed for the cameras and had people talking, like Selena Gomez and the new ‘Scream Queen’, Jenna Ortega.
Salma Hayek dazzles on the Golden Globes red carpet
Wearing a sparking gown, Salma smiled for the cameras on the arm of Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe for Elvis. Along with her nude, fitted dress, she opted for soft, natural makeup and a messy bun.
However, the spectacular plunging neckline was what really stood out on the red carpet. The Mexican actress did not miss the opportunity to highlight her attributes at the Golden Globes.
People immediately criticized Salma Hayek’s look
Despite looking gorgeous, negative comments about Salma Hayek’s look immediately appeared online. Internet users picked at any detail to attack the Mexican actress.
“She will have gold but she doesn’t wear it, it’s a shame that with so much fashion at her fingertips she never chooses well.” “Hideous dress, horrible hairstyle, so pretty and with so much money.” “She’s very pretty, nice, intelligent, etc. but she doesn’t know dress…” are some of the comments. However, there were those who praised her: “I love reading all the fashion experts who comment lying on her chair with horrible clothes, while she shines at the Golden Globes.”
Salma Hayek was not the only gorgeous Hispanic on the Golden Globes red carpet
Several Hispanic stars represented their culture on the Golden Globes red carpet. Argentine Ricardo Darín was there for Argentina, 1985, as well as Mexican Diego Calva for Babylon. He told EFE, “I am proud to be here and share space with Guillermo del Toro and Diego Luna.”
We also had a big winner, Mexican director, Guillermo del Toro for the best animated feature. Meanwhile, Cuban-Spanish actress, Ana de Armas also made an appearance in a strapless black and white dress for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the controversial, Blonde.
Other Hispanic stars shone on the Golden Globes red carpet
There was no shortage of Hispanic stars on this year’s red carpet. Actress and singer Selena Gomez with her Mexican roots and actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who boasts Argentine roots.
Selena Gomez posed with promising young actress Jenna Ortega, who is also proud to represent her Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage. Ortega, wearing a dusty pinkish brown gown, posed with Selena Gomez who wore plum. To see more photos click HERE