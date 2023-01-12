Salma Hayek dazzles fans on the Golden Globes red carpet (PHOTOS)

Salma Hayek showcased spectacular cleavage on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The Mexican actress posed with Austin Butler.

People immediately commented on her gown.

On Tuesday, January 10, the famous Golden Globes award ceremony was held. The ceremony honors the best of film and television. However, one of the biggest attractions is the red carpet and seeing our favorite stars showcase their lavish fashions. Mexican actress Salma Hayek was no exception.

Salma is not the only dazzling celebrity, several other stars also posed for the cameras and had people talking, like Selena Gomez and the new ‘Scream Queen’, Jenna Ortega.

Salma Hayek dazzles on the Golden Globes red carpet

Wearing a sparking gown, Salma smiled for the cameras on the arm of Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe for Elvis. Along with her nude, fitted dress, she opted for soft, natural makeup and a messy bun.

However, the spectacular plunging neckline was what really stood out on the red carpet. The Mexican actress did not miss the opportunity to highlight her attributes at the Golden Globes.