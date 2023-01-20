Ovidio Guzmán’s extradition to the US is stopped again
A judge has halted Ovidio Guzmán's extradition. El Chapo Guzmán's son gets an order in his favor. He remains in custody in Mexico.
- A judge has halted Ovidio Guzmán’s extradition.
- El Chapo Guzmán’s son gets an order in his favor.
- He remains in custody in Mexico.
Ovidio Guzmán’s extradition is suspended again. A judge granted another suspension for Ovidio, son of the Mexican capo Joaquín ‘El Chapo‘ Guzmán, to stop his extradition to the United States, where his father is in jail. For the moment, he will remain in Mexico, according to Sin Embargo.
The outlet reported that the Fifth District Judge in Matters of Amparo and Federal Trials (Distrito en Materia de Amparo y Juicios Federales), in the State of Mexico, Alfonso Alexander López, granted the suspension to Guzmán López, alias ‘El Ratón’.
WHAT DOES THE ORDER SAY?
The judge’s order says the following: “This precautionary measure is granted, so that the direct complainant (Ovidio Guzmán) is not extradited and remains at the disposal of this court of protection, in what corresponds to his freedom personal, in the place where he is being held (the Altiplano) and at the disposal of the responsible judge, notwithstanding that he continues the extradition procedure that is being ordered. The foregoing, until the final suspension is issued.”
With this measure, El Ratón will remain in the Altiplano prison, where he’s been in custody since he was arrested in an impressive operation in Culiacán, Sinaloa, which cost the lives of dozens of soldiers and killed dozens of criminals who defended the capo.
Ovidio Guzmán’s defense
On previous occasions, El Raton’s defense team had requested injunctions to prevent El Chapo’s son from going to jail in the United States. More information is forthcoming about what will happen in the coming days regarding the the famous capo, just like his father in the US.
Likewise, El Chapo sent a request to the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asking to be returned to Mexico since he says his rights are being violated in the US prison where he’s being detained. Filed Under: Ovidio Guzmán Extradition
HOW DID AMLO RESPOND TO EL CHAPO’S REQUEST
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday that the government will consider the request made by Joaquín Guzmán to be returned to Mexico due to the alleged inhumane conditions in the US prison where he’s serving a life sentence.
“We are going to review it,” López Obrador said in his morning press conference when asked about Guzmán’s request. In a letter, El Chapo’s lawyers asked the president to intervene. Filed Under: Ovidio Guzmán Extradition