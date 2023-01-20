Ovidio Guzmán’s extradition to the US is stopped again

A judge has halted Ovidio Guzmán’s extradition.

El Chapo Guzmán’s son gets an order in his favor.

He remains in custody in Mexico.

Ovidio Guzmán’s extradition is suspended again. A judge granted another suspension for Ovidio, son of the Mexican capo Joaquín ‘El Chapo‘ Guzmán, to stop his extradition to the United States, where his father is in jail. For the moment, he will remain in Mexico, according to Sin Embargo.

The outlet reported that the Fifth District Judge in Matters of Amparo and Federal Trials (Distrito en Materia de Amparo y Juicios Federales), in the State of Mexico, Alfonso Alexander López, granted the suspension to Guzmán López, alias ‘El Ratón’.

WHAT DOES THE ORDER SAY?

The judge’s order says the following: “This precautionary measure is granted, so that the direct complainant (Ovidio Guzmán) is not extradited and remains at the disposal of this court of protection, in what corresponds to his freedom personal, in the place where he is being held (the Altiplano) and at the disposal of the responsible judge, notwithstanding that he continues the extradition procedure that is being ordered. The foregoing, until the final suspension is issued.”

With this measure, El Ratón will remain in the Altiplano prison, where he’s been in custody since he was arrested in an impressive operation in Culiacán, Sinaloa, which cost the lives of dozens of soldiers and killed dozens of criminals who defended the capo.