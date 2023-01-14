Who is Ovidio Guzmán and what has happened to his brothers?

Ovidio Guzmán has just been arrested in Culiacán.

He is one of El Chapo Guzmán’s 10 children.

El Chapo’s children were raised in a drug-trafficking environment. On the morning of Thursday, January 5, all of Mexico was paralyzed after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of El Chapo Guzmán. Just a few days after the new year started, the city of Culiacán is in a civil war over his arrest, but what has happened to Ovidio’s brothers? In addition to ‘El Ratón’s’ (as Ovidio is known in the world of drug trafficking) arrest, an Aeroméxico flight was shot at as it was about to take off. Luckily, no one on the commercial flight was hurt. How many children does El Chapo Guzmán have? According to the BBC, El Chapo Guzmán has 10 children with three women: Alejandrina Salazar, Griselda López and Emma Coronel. Several of his children have been connected with drug trafficking. This includes Iván Archivaldo, one of the most famous of El Chapo’s sons. He was arrested in 2005 for money laundering in Sinaloa. However, after spending three years in the Puente Grande prison (the same prison from El Chapo escaped from), he was released for lack of evidence.

El Chapo’s sons are among the most wanted men in the world It should be noted that El Chapo Guzmán had no children with Estela Peña, who was his first wife. However, the list of his children involved in drug trafficking seems endless. For instance, Jesús Alfredo, one of the children he had with Alejandrina Salazar. Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, better known as ‘Alfredillo’ is well-known in drug trafficking. He is another of Joaquín Guzmán’s sons. Alfredo is famous with the DEA for having participated in illegal activities related to drug trafficking. He was kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta in 2016 and released a few days later.

El Chapo's children were raised in Guadalajara and Sinaloa Although being children of El Chapo Guzmán does not mean that they are criminals, the reality is that the sons of one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the world were raised in a criminal environment. It is said that the children raised in Guadalajara had access to education and dabbled in business. However, those who were raised in Sinaloa were induced to drug trafficking right away since, as it was Culiacán, the environment was more hostile and they had to fight for their lives every day, according to the BBC.

Ovidio Guzmán was considered one of the leaders of Sinaloa Before the first arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in 2019, in 2012 his assets and illegal earnings were frozen by the Office of Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury, and he was added to the list of most wanted criminals in the world. Ovidio and his brothers were classified as “extremely dangerous and violent”. In addition, the BBC says that El Chapo’s children are not as strategic as their father. Ovidio was one of the drug leaders in Sinaloa and after his arrest a wave of violence was unleashed in Sinaloa, which may be the beginning of a dangerous time for the country.