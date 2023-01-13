The Mexican drug lord’s wife is in prison in Texas.

Emma Coronel is photographed next to a mysterious man in jail.

Will she be out soon? What we known about Emma Coronel’s freedom. Leaked photos of Emma Coronel in prison. Amid speculation that former beauty queen and model, Emma Coronel, would be released from prison, El Chapo Guzmán’s wife began trending on social media again. Now there are leaked photos of her daily life in a Texas jail. Emma Coronel, wife of the most important drug lord in Mexico, looks cheerful in jail, which was completely unexpected. The former model sports her characteristic black hair and, although she appears in rather modest clothing, she still looks attractive. What Emma Coronel’s life is like in jail Speculation began a little over a week ago that El Chapo Guzmán’s wife is going to be released from the FMC Carswell prison in Texas. Now a series of photos of the former model smiling from that prison have leaked. Emma Coronel was sentenced to three years in prison, which she is serving 1,000 kilometers away from her husband’s maximum security penitentiary. Now there are rumors that soon she could be released Filed Under: Leaked photos of Emma Coronel

Emma Coronel appears with a mystery man In some of these images, Emma is posing next to a man who appears to be another prisoner, however his identity has not been verified and, according to infobae, he someone she hasn’t been seen with before. The context surrounding these leaked photos is unknown, since it is not known why they were taken and who the man is. However, Coronel seems to look quite relaxed. It’s speculated that the photos were taken at the end of 2022, but it has not been confirmed. Filed Under: Leaked images of Emma Coronel

A leaked photo of Emma with a different man A few days ago, a photo was posted on Instagram of Emma posing with another mystery man. This raised many questions about whether she had already been released from jail, since it is unknown when the picture was taken. Emma Coronel is wearing jeans, tennis shoes and a white blouse, while the bearded man has on a baseball cap, white shirt and black pants. People were more surprised by this image because many think it is recent, and they wonder if she has already been released from prison even though it was believed that she wouldn’t be released until September 2023. Is she already free? Could it be that this mysterious man is her new romance? What happened to El Chapo? Filed Under: Leaked images of Emma Coronel

The day the capo’s wife was arrested On February 22, 2021, Emma Coronel was detained at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Emma was accused of being linked to her husband’s drug cartel, for allegedly being an accomplice to all the crimes committed by Joaquín Guzmán. Remember that in 2015, El Chapo escaped from the Altiplano prison in Mexico. While El Chapo’s arrest was taking place, his wife was being investigated for being an accomplice of the Mexican drug lord. El Informador, indicated that in 2019 he was accused of commanding a large drug operation throughout the country for years for which he’s now serving a life sentence. Filed Under: Leaked images of Emma Coronel