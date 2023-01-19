Ukraine’s interior minister dies in fatal helicopter crash

The war between Russia and Ukraine seems to have no end, as the constant attacks between the two sides continue to leave hundreds dead and wounded. Although it seemed as though the Russians may be withdrawing, hostilities have escalated again. It’s been almost a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and both sides have suffered significant losses. This month saw the heaviest civilian attack on Ukraine after a missile hit a building and now several people, including Ukraine’s interior minister have died in a helicopter crash. The war between Russia and Ukraine seems to have no end It is speculated that the war contributed to the helicopter accident that left more than a dozen people dead. It’s been reported that the Minister of Interior of Ukraine among the victims. It was reported that at least 18 people died on Wednesday, January 18, in a helicopter crash in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, including the country’s Interior Minister and three children, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Helicopter crash leaves at least 18 dead in Kyiv At the moment it is unknown if the incident was an accident or the result of the war with Russia, because, according to the most recent reports, no fighting has been reported in recent days in the Kyiv area where the helicopter ended up crashing. Among the dead were the Interior Minister, Denys Monastyrskyi; Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Interior Ministry Yurii Lubkovych, reported Ihor Klymenko, head of the Ukrainian National Police. Denys, the country's top police and emergency services official, is the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to die since the start of the war with Russia nearly 11 months ago, the AP reported.

Three children were killed Nine of the dead were on board the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of Kyiv, Klymenko said. According to the governor of Kyiv, Oleksii Kuleba, three children were killed in the crash. Authorities and the media had previously reported that the incident occurred near a kindergarten. In all, 29 more people were injured, including 15 children, the governor said. "For now we are considering all possible versions of the helicopter crash," the country's attorney general, Andriy Kostin, said on Telegram. The Ukrainian Security Service is in charge of carrying out the investigation, he added according to The Associated Press.

The incident comes four days after a Russian missile killed 45 people The country's first lady, Olena Zelenska, wiped away tears before attending a session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "Another very sad day today (…) new losses," she declared. The president of the Forum, Borge Brende, asked for 15 seconds of silence after the start of the day in memory of the Ukrainian officials killed in the clash. According to The Associated Press, the incident comes just four days after a Russian missile killed 45 people, including six children, after hitting an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine, the deadliest attack on civilians since spring. "Without time to recover from one tragedy, there is already another," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy director of the Ukrainian president's office.