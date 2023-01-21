El Chapo Guzmán’s luxurious gift that was seized from Ovidio Guzmán
After the famous “Culiacanazo” that occurred on January 5 of this year, Culiacán became a no man’s land, where looting, shootings and deaths dominated an afternoon that Sinaloa will never forget. Today it was reported that a luxurious gift El Chapo gave to Ovidio Guzmán has been confiscated.
A few days ago, a scorpion was seized from the son of the most powerful drug trafficker in Mexico. The animal could be a key for the United States government to take legal action and have him extradited.
The luxurious gift that Joaquín Guzmán gave to his recently arrested son Ovidio Guzmán can be seen in an image shared on Instagram from an unknown account, with a watermark belonging to El Tiempo.
The photo shows a Colt M1911 handgun covered with 18-carat gold, including the magazine, and seven gold-plated bullets. This model of weapon is usually deadly at short distances with a very balanced precision, according to El Universal.
El Chapo gave all of his children gold-plated guns
Gold-plated guns are a very common gift among drug traffickers, as they represent power and control over others, so it’s not the first time that a weapon of this type has been seen.
According to the source, El Chapo gave each of his children a gold-covered Colt M1911. However, it is unknown if that only includes those who he had with Griselda López or if it was for all 10 of his recognized children.
Ovidio’s pet scorpion was confiscated
Days before his gold weapon was confiscated, a very unusual pet belonging to El Chapo’s son was also confiscated. It was a scorpion that was found by the authorities in his kitchen.
The scorpion may be one of the clues that will help the US demand his extradition since, in that country, drug shipments were found with packaging bearing the image of a scorpion. The leader of the Sinaloa cartel could spend his days in a foreign jail.
Ovidio had weapons from the Mexican armed forces in his possession
At the time of his arrest, Ovidio Guzmán was heavily armed. The drug trafficker had in his possession, exclusive weapons belonging to the Mexican Armed Forces, in addition to a rocket launcher, grenades and four rifles.
He also had six machine guns, 26 handguns and 13 armored vehicles. In addition, there were a large number of chargers, bullets, cartridges and tactical equipment such as bulletproof vests.