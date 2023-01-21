The “Culiacanazo” caused a great wave of crime in Sinaloa.

After the famous “Culiacanazo” that occurred on January 5 of this year, Culiacán became a no man’s land, where looting, shootings and deaths dominated an afternoon that Sinaloa will never forget. Today it was reported that a luxurious gift El Chapo gave to Ovidio Guzmán has been confiscated.

A few days ago, a scorpion was seized from the son of the most powerful drug trafficker in Mexico. The animal could be a key for the United States government to take legal action and have him extradited.

El Chapo Guzmán’s luxurious gift that was seized from Ovidio

The luxurious gift that Joaquín Guzmán gave to his recently arrested son Ovidio Guzmán can be seen in an image shared on Instagram from an unknown account, with a watermark belonging to El Tiempo.

The photo shows a Colt M1911 handgun covered with 18-carat gold, including the magazine, and seven gold-plated bullets. This model of weapon is usually deadly at short distances with a very balanced precision, according to El Universal.