Mass recall of 93 cheeses linked to Listeria outbreak in the US

Authorities order a massive recall of more than 90 cheeses sold in the United States.

The cheeses were sold in Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods and Whole Foods.

A Listeria outbreak that has led to six infections and five hospitalizations was associated with the recall. More than 90 different types of cheese were recalled in the United States as they could be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes, BGR reported. The Old Europe Cheese company has ordered a massive recall of 93 different types of cheese sold across the country. In addition, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a press release on the Old Europe Cheese recall. Massive recall of Old Europe Cheese Old Europe Cheese, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to a potential health risk to consumers. Affected products have an expiration date of December 14, 2022. The affected products were available in stores from August 1, 2022 to September 28, 2022. Old Europe Cheese sold Brie and Camembert cheeses under various brand names nationally and in Mexico. To see the complete list of withdrawn products, click HERE.

Where were the cheeses sold? The products were available in supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico. Retailers include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods and Whole Foods. In addition, the FDA clarified that the supermarket list may not include all retail establishments that received the recalled product. Retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese products in smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers.

At least 6 infections linked to the recalled cheese The Old Europe Cheese recall was triggered after a complete environmental audit of 120 samples, both of the product and of the company’s facilities. Although none of the products showed contamination, one of the facility’s samples did come back positive. The strain from that positive case has been linked to six cases of listeriosis dating from 2017 to 2022. The FDA urged consumers who have purchased the Brie and Camembert products included in the recall not to consume them and to discard them immediately. Likewise, it recommended that anyone who has purchased or received products from the recall have additional vigilance by cleaning and disinfecting any surface and container that may have come into contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

What are the risks of Listeria? Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said. Although healthy people may experience only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.