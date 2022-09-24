What does your blood type mean?

There are four main blood types, each determined by genes inherited from your parents.

Each group is subdivided into RhD positive or RhD negative, which means that there are actually eight blood groups.

Find out the scientific meaning of blood types.

Do you know what your blood type means? Discover fascinating facts about blood groups! According to science, four main blood groups exist, known as A, B, O, and AB. They are determined by genes that are inherited from your parents.

However, each blood group can be Rh positive or negative, which means there are actually eight blood groups, each of which has a different blood type meaning capable of influencing your health through the recognition of substances and the functioning of the immune system. Find out what your blood type means!

Group A

If you belong to blood group A, you are part of the 34% of the US population with this blood type. It is one of the most common and is known as the “universal recipient” type. This means that you can receive blood from any other blood group.

Did you know that in some cultures blood type is associated with certain personality traits? Although not scientifically proven, people with type A blood are believed to be patient, calm, reserved, and fair. In any case, this blood group is one of the most important, since one in three people will need a type A blood transfusion.