What does your blood type mean?
Do you know what your blood type means? Discover fascinating facts about blood groups! According to science, four main blood groups exist, known as A, B, O, and AB. They are determined by genes that are inherited from your parents.
However, each blood group can be Rh positive or negative, which means there are actually eight blood groups, each of which has a different blood type meaning capable of influencing your health through the recognition of substances and the functioning of the immune system. Find out what your blood type means!
Group A
If you belong to blood group A, you are part of the 34% of the US population with this blood type. It is one of the most common and is known as the “universal recipient” type. This means that you can receive blood from any other blood group.
Did you know that in some cultures blood type is associated with certain personality traits? Although not scientifically proven, people with type A blood are believed to be patient, calm, reserved, and fair. In any case, this blood group is one of the most important, since one in three people will need a type A blood transfusion.
Blood group B
This is one of the blood groups that is least common, since only 10% of the population has type B blood in their veins. Fortunately, if needed, people with this blood type can receive type B+ or B- transfusions.
Type B blood is extremely important for the treatment of sickle cell anemia and thalassemia, two disorders in which patients (mostly from Asian communities) require regular transfusions to improve their quality of life.
Group O
Do you want to know what your blood type means? If you belong to blood group O+, you should keep in mind that you are part of the population known as ‘universal donor’, which means that your blood can help patients who need a blood transfusion in an emergency.
Between 37% and 40% of the world’s population have type O+ blood. For its part, O- blood is one of the least common, since it is found in only 6% of the population. This poses challenges for your health in the event of a medical emergency.
Blood group AB
The “bad” news is that AB blood type is one of the rarest, with only 4% of the US population having this blood type. The good news about the meaning of this blood type is that people with type AB blood are ‘universal recipients’ who can receive blood from all other groups.
An interesting fact about this blood group is that the plasma of this blood group can only be donated by men, since women produce antibodies that could be deadly when donated to other people.