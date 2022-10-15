In 2020, the collagen market volume exceeded $3.6 billion.

Learn about the benefits of collagen supplements.

Collagen is good for your skin and much more!

Beginning at age 30, your body begins to lose collagen, a protein that affects skin, cartilage and bones. However, your body will actually start to lose collagen after a few years, especially if you spend a lot of time in the sun or have an unhealthy lifestyle.

For this reason, many people are opting for collagen supplements. Today, there are a variety of ways to add to your collagen intake and more and more people are doing it. Find out five of the biggest benefits of collagen.

4. Collagen improves your skin

One of the main benefits of collagen has to do with beauty, since this protein directly impacts the texture of your skin, helping it keep its natural elasticity and delaying the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Studies have shown that regular consumption of collagen supplements contributes to a restoration of the natural collagen produced by the body. This helps to delay the natural aging process and keep wrinkles at bay.