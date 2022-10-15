What are the benefits of collagen supplements?
In 2020, the collagen market exceeded $3.6 billion. Learn about the benefits of collagen supplements. Collagen is good for your skin and more!
Beginning at age 30, your body begins to lose collagen, a protein that affects skin, cartilage and bones. However, your body will actually start to lose collagen after a few years, especially if you spend a lot of time in the sun or have an unhealthy lifestyle.
For this reason, many people are opting for collagen supplements. Today, there are a variety of ways to add to your collagen intake and more and more people are doing it. Find out five of the biggest benefits of collagen.
4. Collagen improves your skin
One of the main benefits of collagen has to do with beauty, since this protein directly impacts the texture of your skin, helping it keep its natural elasticity and delaying the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Studies have shown that regular consumption of collagen supplements contributes to a restoration of the natural collagen produced by the body. This helps to delay the natural aging process and keep wrinkles at bay.
3. Collagen is good for bones
Not all the benefits of collagen are related to vanity, since this protein can help alleviate diseases such as arthritis, osteoporosis or osteoarthritis, gradually regenerating cartilage and reducing the most severe symptoms of these conditions.
Consuming collagen on a regular basis after the age of 30 will prevent early deterioration of bone density. Collagen is also recommended for women who have entered menopause, since this supplement protects bones and helps improve their quality of life.
2. Collagen is said to improve heart health
Did you know that one of the benefits of collagen is a significant improvement in heart health? This is a theory that is still being studied, but it is known that collagen is vital to protect the structure of the arteries.
When these blood vessels lose elasticity, they become more rigid and this can cause heart attacks or strokes. Although more scientific evidence is still required, initial studies suggest that collagen could be good for heart health, especially in adults.
1. One of the benefits of collagen is weight loss
Collagen by itself does not cause weight loss, but it can help you gain more muscle mass, have better intestinal health and speed up your metabolism. All these components, plus the adoption of healthy habits, could lead to increased weight loss.
Among other benefits of collagen are stronger nails and hair. Some recent studies even indicate collagen could be used to treat anxiety disorders. However, it’s always wise to consult your doctor before taking any supplements.