Nurse dies trying do liposuction on herself in Mexico

A nurse tried to do liposuction on herself at a clinic in Mexico.

Hospital staff found her deceased.

What made her do something like that?

Staff from a clinic located in Colonia Reforma in Mexico City alerted emergency services that an employee had allegedly suffered cardiorespiratory arrest after attempting to perform liposuction on herself, according to the testimony of a colleague.

According to local media, around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, several employees of the Samper Clinic requested the presence of paramedics to attend to their colleague, realizing that the woman, identified only as ‘Carina’ had tried to perform surgery on herself.

A real tragedy!

“There was a death at the plastic surgery clinic. A lady who worked there underwent the treatment on her own,” an anonymous employee told local media. This employee provided the most information about what happened.

The worker, who was still wearing her uniform when speaking with the media outside the clinic, stated that the nurse used the facility to do the procedure on herself. Apparently she just wanted to reshape her figure.