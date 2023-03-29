Search

Nurse dies trying do liposuction on herself in Mexico

  • A nurse tried to do liposuction on herself at a clinic in Mexico.
  • Hospital staff found her deceased.
  • What made her do something like that?

Staff from a clinic located in Colonia Reforma in Mexico City alerted emergency services that an employee had allegedly suffered cardiorespiratory arrest after attempting to perform liposuction on herself, according to the testimony of a colleague.

According to local media, around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, several employees of the Samper Clinic requested the presence of paramedics to attend to their colleague, realizing that the woman, identified only as ‘Carina’ had tried to perform surgery on herself.

A real tragedy!

PHOTO: The Vanguard

“There was a death at the plastic surgery clinic. A lady who worked there underwent the treatment on her own,” an anonymous employee told local media. This employee provided the most information about what happened.

The worker, who was still wearing her uniform when speaking with the media outside the clinic, stated that the nurse used the facility to do the procedure on herself. Apparently she just wanted to reshape her figure.

Why would the nurse perform lipo on herself?

PHOTO: The Vanguard

“Everything is there, the instruments, all the resources and the truth is that it would be very difficult to keep everything under lock and key, I suppose she was a part-time worker,” she added.

Without the state authorities confirming the nurse’s cause of death, the owner of the clinic, surgeon Rolando Samper Mendoza, posted a message on social media. He stressed that he was not at the clinic when the incident happened.

It was breach of trust

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Samper accused the nurse of breach of trust and pointed out that she died as a result of administering anesthetic without training. She took advantage of the doctor’s absence to use the facilities.

“We are very sorry for what happened to Carina, but it is an act that is not authorized by me and that, moreover, unfortunately, she used my clinic for that. I have nothing to do with the matter. It was in my clinic, but without my authorization,” he stressed.

They tried to revive her

PHOTO: Shutterstock

According to Vanguardia, Rolando Samper was in Guadalajara, Jalisco attending a medical conference so he had given his employees a few days off.

According to initial statements provided by the witnesses, a nurse who was in the clinic tried to revive Carina but was unsuccessful and called paramedics.

