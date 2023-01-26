Karla Álvarez’s autopsy: The cause of her mysterious death is revealed 10 years later (PHOTOS)
The true cause of the Mexican actress' death is revealed years later. The mysterious death of Mexican actress Karla Álvarez. This is what happened.
- The true cause of the Mexican actress’ death is revealed years later.
- The mysterious death of Mexican actress Karla Álvarez.
- This is what happened.
Ten years have passed since the unexpected death of the star of popular telenovelas like María Mercedes and Mi Querida Isabel. Now we have more details surrounding the mystery of how Karla Álvarez really died.
A few years later the true cause of Mexican actress Karla Álvarez was finally revealed. Here are all the details of her final moments.
Karla Álvarez: One of the best-known soap opera villains
Karla Álvarez became one of the most popular soap opera actresses in Mexico. Most of the roles that the young actress played were villains. Despite this, Karla was beloved by her fans and enjoyed great fame. She also had a very close friendship with actresses Violeta Isfel and Jacqueline Bracamontes.
Did she have an autopsy?
The Mexican actress died on November 15, 2013 at the age of 41. According to Milenio, Álvarez was found lifeless in her home by a domestic worker who immediately called an ambulance. Tragically, there was nothing they could do to revive her.
Theories surrounding Karla Álvarez’s death
One theory about her death was that she had suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. Others speculated that she died because of the eating disorders, anorexia and bulimia, that she supposedly suffered from.
The true cause of Karla Álvarez’s death
Four years after her death, Univision got access to the actress’ death certificate, where the true cause of her death was revealed. It said that Álvarez died of acute respiratory failure related to viral pneumonia.
Also, Univision revealed that the Mexican actress had been sick for several days, with symptoms such as fever and cough. On the day Karla died she having some quesadillas for breakfast that her maid had prepared for her, however, the Heridas de Amor actress had a coughing fit that ended her life. (TO READ MORE ABOUT CELEBRITY AUTOPSIES CLICK HERE).