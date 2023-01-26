Ugly Primo talks exclusively to MundoNow about Chispa and his relationship with Bad Bunny
Ugly Primo talks about the new features on Chispa. He talked about the album cover for Un Verano Sin Ti and how he gets along with Bad Bunny.
Artist Ugly Primo gave an exclusive interview to MundoNow, where he talked about what’s new with Chispa, the number one dating app for Latinos in the United States, as well as revealing his relationship with Bad Bunny.
Ugly Primo was one of the masterminds behind the design of Bad Bunny’s latest album. The artist collaborated with other designers to create the iconic sad heart design that has gone around the world.
Ugly Primo talks about what’s new on Chispa
The number one dating app for Latinos in the United States has added many new features related to zodiac signs and astrology so that users can find a partner with the help of the stars.
Speaking exclusively with MundoNow, Ugly Primo says that he has created twelve profile stickers for the app, inspired by the signs of the zodiac. The goal is to give Chispa users one more way to express themselves and connect with others based on their astrological compatibility.
Chispa has been revamped by Ugly Primo
The Chispa app is revamped with new features for fans of astrology and zodiac signs. They collaborated with Ugly Primo and astrology expert Esoteric Esa, to help people find their mates according to the compatibility of their zodiac signs.
The creative illustrations created by Ugly Primo are made for people to identify their sign on their profile. Esoteric Esa provides tips so that Latino singles can find a partner with a little help from the stars.
Ugly Primo is the mastermind behind the cover of Un Verano Sin Ti
Ugly Primo has been working with Bad Bunny on design and merchandise issues since 2018. Ugly says that they met online since he had made a design for the singer which he ended up liking and contacted him.
“We sent different ideas, designs, the concept was his and we helped bring that design to life, we sent several designs and that was how it was created,” said the artist who is collaborating with Chispa.
How is your relationship with Bad Bunny?
After the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny recently, I asked to the artist about his relationship with Bad Bunny. Ugly Primo says he has a good heart despite everything.
“He is a very genuine person, someone with his feet on the ground, on camera and off camera, he is a good person, he has a good heart,” said the artist who already has almost 45,000 followers on Instagram and has collaborated with other artists besides Bad Bunny.