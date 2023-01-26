Ugly Primo talks about the new features that were added to Chispa.

He talked about creating the album cover for Un Verano Sin Ti.

He also spoke about how he gets along with Bad Bunny.

Artist Ugly Primo gave an exclusive interview to MundoNow, where he talked about what’s new with Chispa, the number one dating app for Latinos in the United States, as well as revealing his relationship with Bad Bunny.

Ugly Primo was one of the masterminds behind the design of Bad Bunny’s latest album. The artist collaborated with other designers to create the iconic sad heart design that has gone around the world.

Ugly Primo talks about what’s new on Chispa

The number one dating app for Latinos in the United States has added many new features related to zodiac signs and astrology so that users can find a partner with the help of the stars.

Speaking exclusively with MundoNow, Ugly Primo says that he has created twelve profile stickers for the app, inspired by the signs of the zodiac. The goal is to give Chispa users one more way to express themselves and connect with others based on their astrological compatibility.