Cheslie Kryst was Miss USA 2019.

She jumped to her death from a building in NY.

Her autopsy reveals the injuries she sustained.

Cheslie Kryst was a model who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019. In addition to modeling and pageants, Cheslie was also a lawyer and a correspondent for Extra. Her autopsy reveals the injuries she sustained after jumping from a balcony where she lived.

Kryst took her own life at the beginning of January 2022. After her sudden death, the entertainment world mourned her loss, highlighting that anyone can privately suffer from mental health issues.

How did Cheslie Kryst die?

Miss USA 2019 lived on the twenty-ninth floor of a building called The Orion, located in New York City. At the age of 30, she had a successful career.

However, on January 30, 2022, Cheslie Kryst decided to take her own life by jumping from the 29th floor of The Orion, dying instantly on impact. She had been an advocate for mental health and depression issues.