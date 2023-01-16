Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst’s autopsy
Cheslie Kryst was Miss USA 2019. She jumped to her death from a building in NY. Her autopsy reveals the injuries she sustained.
Cheslie Kryst was a model who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019. In addition to modeling and pageants, Cheslie was also a lawyer and a correspondent for Extra. Her autopsy reveals the injuries she sustained after jumping from a balcony where she lived.
Kryst took her own life at the beginning of January 2022. After her sudden death, the entertainment world mourned her loss, highlighting that anyone can privately suffer from mental health issues.
How did Cheslie Kryst die?
Miss USA 2019 lived on the twenty-ninth floor of a building called The Orion, located in New York City. At the age of 30, she had a successful career.
However, on January 30, 2022, Cheslie Kryst decided to take her own life by jumping from the 29th floor of The Orion, dying instantly on impact. She had been an advocate for mental health and depression issues.
Cheslie Kryst’s autopsy reveals the injuries she sustained
According to US AS, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People on February 1, 2022 that Cheslie Kryst’s death was a suicide. The reason why she chose to end her life is unknown.
Her autopsy report says she suffered multiple serious injuries to her skull and body. This was due to the velocity of the impact after falling from such a great height.
Cheslie Kryst’s career
The Michigan-born model was crowned Miss USA in 2019. She was also in the top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant, an impressive accomplishment in the pageant world.
Cheslie Kryst had a law degree in addition to having completed a master's degree in business administration. As if that were not enough, Cheslie was also a correspondent for Extra and won an Emmy.
Cheslie’s mother paid tribute to her at Miss Universe 2022
During this year’s Miss Universe pageant, Cheslie Kryst’s mother paid her a posthumous tribute that was seen in more than 190 countries. She fondly remembered her daughter.
In her speech, Kryst's mother made spoke about mental health and depression in the world of modeling, Cheslie suffered from depression and that led to her tragic decision to end her own life.