What went wrong with Kimberly Flores’ belly button surgery?

Edwin Luna’s wife explained what happened.

She is criticized on social media.

The controversial Kimberly Flores recently shared that she had to undergo surgery and she explained what happened to her social media followers. Unfortunately, not everything went as expected and people didn’t hold back their criticism.

Edwin Luna’s wife is often criticized and this was no exception. People had a problem with why she got the surgery and some netizens told her she should fix other parts of her body and she “would look much better.”

What happened to Kimberly Flores?

Edwin Luna’s wife likes to share her daily life with her followers. She tends to post more on Sundays when she spends time with her family. On Sunday, February 19, she revealed something surprising.

Well, while he was enjoying her weekend, she answered some questions from her followers on Instagram stories. One of them asked her how she was doing after a recent surgery.