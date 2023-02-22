Kimberly Flores’ botched belly button surgery
What went wrong with Kimberly Flores' belly button surgery? Edwin Luna's wife explained what happened. She is criticized on social media.
The controversial Kimberly Flores recently shared that she had to undergo surgery and she explained what happened to her social media followers. Unfortunately, not everything went as expected and people didn’t hold back their criticism.
Edwin Luna’s wife is often criticized and this was no exception. People had a problem with why she got the surgery and some netizens told her she should fix other parts of her body and she “would look much better.”
What happened to Kimberly Flores?
Edwin Luna’s wife likes to share her daily life with her followers. She tends to post more on Sundays when she spends time with her family. On Sunday, February 19, she revealed something surprising.
Well, while he was enjoying her weekend, she answered some questions from her followers on Instagram stories. One of them asked her how she was doing after a recent surgery.
Not everything went as expected
“How do you feel after your surgery?” This was the first question that Kimberly decided to answer. She said: “Thanks for asking. Well, some days are good, other days are bad, everything is part of the process.” She also revealed that she was not resting enough.
“I had to rest more, but these trips were already scheduled. I had to have the surgery done in January, yes or yes,” she said on Instagram stories, without revealing what the surgery was.
Did she have a butt lift?
Kimberly Flores had received criticism for her belly button because it protruded due to a hernia and she decided to have surgery to fix it. She had the hernia operated on in early January, according to Univision.
Someone asked if she had a butt lift and she said no. Days after this operation, Kim said that it looked beautiful but her followers didn’t agree.
Did her belly button look worse?
“The navel was an excuse to get laser lipo and buttock.s” “Well, if the navel was ugly, they always criticized her for that,” were some comments for singer Edwin Luna’s wife. “And the navel was worse, it looks like a chicken’s butt.”
Days after her surgery, Kimberly didn’t post many photos of the results. However, with the passage of time it was showing little by little. Still she’s been criticized for how it came out.