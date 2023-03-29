Brazilian beauty queen jumps to her death escaping a fire

Miss Sertão Paraibano, Maya Nitão, jumped to her death.

The beauty queen was just 26 years old. Brazilian beauty queen dies at just 26 years old after jumping from a balcony while escaping from a fire. Mayara Nitão, better known as Maya, was Miss Sertão Paraibano. The young woman was killed trying to save herself from an apartment fire. Local media in Brazil confirmed the news of Maya’s death. The mother of the beauty queen who died after jumping from a balcony spoke with Metropoles and explained what happened to her eldest daughter. Brazilian beauty queen Mayara Nitão dies Brazilian beauty queen dies after jumping from a balcony. Mayara Nitão was a young woman who dedicated her life to modeling and had won multiple beauty pageants in Brazil. However, over the weekend the news of her tragic death was confirmed via local media. According to Metropoles, Mayara, better known as Maya, died in Vila Olímpia in São Paulo. The young woman jumped from the sixth floor while trying to escape an apartment that was engulfed in flames.

She was surprised by the fire The family told Metropoles what happened. The fire started on the morning of Saturday, March 25. At the moment it is not known what caused the blaze and it is still under investigation. The Brazilian model’s mother said the flames quickly spread through the apartment at 10:40 a.m. The incident occurred in the building located on Rua do Rocio in the southern area of ​ Vila Olímpia, in São Paulo.

It was her younger brother’s apartment Maya was in the city for her 23-year-old brother’s graduation. Both were in his apartment when the fire started. “My son ended up sleeping on the sofa and went to his room at dawn. He said that in the morning he smelled something burning, he got up and the room was already engulfed in flames,” their mother told Metropoles. The family explained that César tried to help his sister but he inhaled a lot of smoke and the doctor said that if he had stayed any longer, he would have died as well. Their mother, Geraldina Kelly da Silva said her daughter was afraid of going through the flames.

Brazilian beauty queen Mayara Nitão dies after jumping from a balcony Her mother added that Maya had taken a few belongings, including a bag with documents, and stayed near the window, trying to breathe better. However, she fell or jumped from the sixth floor due to the flames. She was still alive when she was taken to the Hospital das Clínicas. Sadly she passed away shortly after arriving. Meanwhile her brother is recovering in the ICU.