Why is Juan Collado in prison?

Is Yadhira Carrillo’s husband close to being released from jail?

Find out why he was arrested in 2019. Juan Collado and the alleged crimes that landed him in prison! For years, Mexican lawyer Juan Collado, husband of actress Yadhira Carrillo, ex-husband of actress Leticia Caledrón and former lawyer for former president Enrique Peña Nieto, has been in prison. He is accused of extortion, ties to organized crime and money laundering. Find out what crimes Juan Collado is accused of about the stormy relationships between the lawyer and the most important political figures in Mexico, which include two former presidents and an oil baron. Who is Juan Collado? Juan Ramón Collado Mocelo, better known as Juan Collado, is a Mexican lawyer and businessman who is accused of several crimes involving the most powerful circles in Mexico. Through his law firm, Collado, Villalba & Associates, he has represented numerous politicians, businessmen and celebrities. His relationship to the upper echelons of power in Mexico led him to be accused of various crimes, most of them related to money laundering. In his career as a lawyer he represented political figures accused of embezzling millions as well as being tied to organized crime. In 2019, he was arrested by the Mexican authorities and charged money laundering.

The first complaints agains Juan Collado Juan Collado and the money laundering accusations that landed him in prison! In July 2019, Juan Collado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges. He was accused of participating in a money laundering scheme related to the sale of a property in Mexico City. Authorities also pointed out that Collado had ties to drug trafficking and organized crime. In addition to these charges, there have also been other complaints against Collado throughout his career as a lawyer and businessman. For example, he has been accused of using his connections with politicians and public officials to obtain benefits and contracts for his companies. He has also been accused of using shell companies to evade taxes and launder money. However, none of this has been proven in court and Collado has denied any illegal or improper activity.

Juan Collado’s arrest On July 9, 2019, the Attorney General of the Republic of Mexico arrested lawyer Juan Collado while he was having lunch in a restaurant in the Lomas de Chapultepec area of ​​Mexico City. Accused of money laundering and links to organized crime, he was transferred to a remand prison, where he remains to this day. The decision to arrest him was to prevent his escape while the process of proving the accusations was taking place. The lawyer, who worked for a long time with former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, always maintained that the accusations were unfounded and that he would soon walk free.

Is he going to be released? Recently, the process against Juan Collado was annulled by the Attorney General’s Office. The authorities allege that it would be impossible to prosecute him for a crime that does not have a victim, nor a complaint or an amount for which to assign a sentence. In an interview with the media, his wife, actress Yadhira Carrillo, said that although Collado’s trial had been suspended, the reality is that the lawyer will not go free yet. However, his release is expected soon due to the lack of evidence against him.