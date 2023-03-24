John M. Garza and Arley V. Nemo missed roll call.

Two prisoners escaped from a Virginia jail using a toothbrush.

They were captured at an IHOP.

Two prisoners escape from a Virginia jail using a toothbrush. They dug a tunnel and made a run for freedom. As if they were members of the Sinaloa Cartel, two men managed to escape from a prison in Virginia by digging a tunnel like El Chapo Guzmán.

John M. Garza, 37, and Arley V. Nemo, 43, did not show up for the roll call on Monday, March 21, which takes place daily at 7:15 pm at the Newport News Jail. Prison guards immediately reported their disappearance.

According to official documents consulted by MundoNOW, the prison guards discovered that Garza and Nemo had escaped when they did a routine head check and found the men were not in their cells.

Garza and Nemo found a weakness in the construction of the jail and, using tools they fashioned from a toothbrush and other metal objects, they began to dig a tunnel.