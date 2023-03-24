Search

Like El Chapo Guzmán, two prisoners escape from a Virginia jail (PHOTOS)

Like El Chapo Guzmán, two prisoners escape from a Virginia jail (PHOTOS)

By 
Al estilo del Chapo Guzmán, dos presos escapan de la cárcel (FOTOS)
  • John M. Garza and Arley V. Nemo missed roll call.
  • Two prisoners escaped from a Virginia jail using a toothbrush.
  • They were captured at an IHOP.

Two prisoners escape from a Virginia jail using a toothbrush. They dug a tunnel and made a run for freedom. As if they were members of the Sinaloa Cartel, two men managed to escape from a prison in Virginia by digging a tunnel like El Chapo Guzmán.

John M. Garza, 37, and Arley V. Nemo, 43, did not show up for the roll call on Monday, March 21, which takes place daily at 7:15 pm at the Newport News Jail. Prison guards immediately reported their disappearance.

Two prisoners escape from a Virginia jail

Inmates escape jail in Virginia
PHOTO NEWPORT NEWS Sheriff’s Office

According to official documents consulted by MundoNOW, the prison guards discovered that Garza and Nemo had escaped when they did  a routine head check and found the men were not in their cells.

Garza and Nemo found a weakness in the construction of the jail and, using tools they fashioned from a toothbrush and other metal objects, they began to dig a tunnel.

How Garza and Nemo escape?

How did they manage to escape from prison in the US?
PHOTO NEWPORT NEWS Sheriff’s Office

Those tools allowed them to access rebar in the walls. Once they gained access to the rebar, they used it to dig further and break out. After they were outside the building, but still inside the retaining wall, Garza and Nemo proceeded to scale the wall and leave the prison.

The inmates’ joy was short-lived as they were recaptured the next day while they were enjoying breakfast at IHOP. Police were notified by citizens who recognized them.

What will Arley Nemo and John Garza do now?

What will they do after the escape?
PHOTO NEWPORT NEWS Sheriff’s Office

The situation has a Newport News facilities management and engineering team comprised of NNSO staff and city facilities engineers reviewing and formulating ways to mitigate the facilities weakness to prevent this from happening again.

On behalf of The Newport News Police Department, Sheriff Gabe Morgan thanked the Hampton Police Department and the James City County Police Department “for their assistance in our attempt to recover these inmates.”

Today
Crime
