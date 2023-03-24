Former Trump lawyer to testify in classified documents case
Trump’s former lawyer Evan Corcoran will testify in classified documents case. Trump, who is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, faces several legal problems. One is the investigation by the Manhattan DA over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Another involves classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
The New York Republican Youth Club held a small protest in lower Manhattan on Monday, and isolated messages have emerged on far-right social media platforms calling for armed protests at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
Donald Trump faces mounting legal problems
Evan Corcoran, former lawyer for former US President Donald Trump, has been summoned to testify on Friday before a grand jury investigating the case of the classified documents found last August at Mar-a-Lago.
A source familiar with the case told CNN on Thursday that this summons comes after a Washington DC appeals court ruled the day before that Corcoran had to hand over his notes, transcripts and other evidence in the context of the investigations into a possible mishandling of classified documents, according to EFE.
A Trump spokesperson told CNN that “there is no legal or factual basis, nor substance in any case against President Trump,” while accusing prosecutors of targeting the lawyers when they have nothing to lean on.
The Justice Department is investigating the handling of thousands of official documents, including some 300 classified, that were removed from the White House at the end of Trump’s term in January 2021. They were found by FBI agents last August during a search at his Mar-a-Lago mansion.
The former president said on Truth Social that he would be arrested this week
At the same time, a grand jury is hearing evidence regarding alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels in 2016. They will decide whether or not to indict the former president and candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.
According to EFE, on Saturday, March 18, the former president posted on Truth Social that he would be arrested on Tuesday, March 21. This did not happen.