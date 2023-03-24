Former Trump lawyer to testify in classified documents case

Evan Corcoran, a former lawyer for Donald Trump will testify in classified documents case.

Trump’s former lawyer Evan Corcoran will testify in classified documents case. Trump, who is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, faces several legal problems. One is the investigation by the Manhattan DA over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Another involves classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

The New York Republican Youth Club held a small protest in lower Manhattan on Monday, and isolated messages have emerged on far-right social media platforms calling for armed protests at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Evan Corcoran, former lawyer for former US President Donald Trump, has been summoned to testify on Friday before a grand jury investigating the case of the classified documents found last August at Mar-a-Lago.

A source familiar with the case told CNN on Thursday that this summons comes after a Washington DC appeals court ruled the day before that Corcoran had to hand over his notes, transcripts and other evidence in the context of the investigations into a possible mishandling of classified documents, according to EFE.