Eye drops that were recalled for containing bacteria have caused 3 deaths

A rare strain of bacteria found in eye drops.

Several brands of eye drops have been recalled.

At least three people have died and several have suffered vision loss.

TAKE PRECAUTIONS! When we go to a store, we always hope to find the best product at an affordable price but sometimes we don’t know what we are taking home. Recently, eye drops were recalled after an outbreak of a rare strain of bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found a rare bacteria in several brands of eye drops. The infection has already caused at least three deaths and several people have suffered vision loss.

Bacteria found in eye drops

According to initial reports, the CDC is investigating tainted eye drops. These artificial tears have already claimed three lives in the US, in addition to causing multiple severe infections according to CNN en Español.

The eye drops have also caused severe eye inflammation and even vision loss. The agency warns NOT to use the product if you happen to have it at home.