Eye drops that were recalled for containing bacteria have caused 3 deaths
When we go to a store, we always hope to find the best product at an affordable price but sometimes we don't know what we are taking home. Recently, eye drops were recalled after an outbreak of a rare strain of bacteria.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found a rare bacteria in several brands of eye drops. The infection has already caused at least three deaths and several people have suffered vision loss.
According to initial reports, the CDC is investigating tainted eye drops. These artificial tears have already claimed three lives in the US, in addition to causing multiple severe infections according to CNN en Español.
The eye drops have also caused severe eye inflammation and even vision loss. The agency warns NOT to use the product if you happen to have it at home.
The Sun reports that at least three people have died from the rare bacteria found in the eye drops, while four others have had their eyes removed after contracting the superbug.
All of the incidents are related to artificial tears that were found to be contaminated with an extremely drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. The eye drops have been only been sold in the United States. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is associated with multiple types of infections.
What are the symptoms?
As of March 14, 68 people were infected with the rare bacteria, the CDC reported. Since then, three have died, eight have lost vision in one or both eyes and four have had their eyes surgically removed. All had reported using the artificial tears, according to The Sun.
Up to 10 brands were mentioned in the recall, but EzriCare Artificial Tears, an over-the-counter product with no preservatives, was the most mentioned by users who have been infected. Global Pharma Healthcare company withdrew the drops from the market. Yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye, pain or discomfort, redness of the eye or eyelid, increased sensitivity to light and blurred vision are some of the symptoms.