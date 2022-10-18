Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis releases sex tape with a porn star.

He’s running on legalizing sex work.

“It was a great learning experience.” Mike Itkis releases sex tape. Social media is on fire due to a video that has gone viral. The tape stars Manhattan congressional candidate, Mike Itkis. He’s trying to garner votes in NY City by promoting sex positivity. Itkis’ sex tape is circulating on social media. It shows him doing the deed with porn star Nicole Sage. He’s in a tight race with long-time incumbent, Rep. Jerry Nadler, according to TMZ. Mike Itkis releases a porn video Mike Itkis is running on a sex positive platform. For this reason he shared the 13-minute clip with gorgeous porn actress Nicole Sage. The video is called Bucket List Bonanza on on Pornhub. Itkis has said that he wants to legalize sex work, just as it appears in the video: “If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And, the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.”

The Independent politician speaks out The candidate for Manhattan’s 12th congressional district says that he does not like to be the center of attention but he feels strongly about setting an example for his sex positive platform. It should be remembered that in these elections he is running as a third independent candidate to reach Washington. “I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can help it. But I thought that the problems that I am trying to address are very important … I wanted my problems to be talked about in some way,” the politician told the press. Filed Under: Mike Itkis porn video

“It is best understood as a process” Similarly, he wants to legalize sex work: “Sex between two people who aren’t married or involved in a long-term relationship is still very valuable to individuals involved,” said one of talking points next to the video on Itkis’s Pornhub account, according to The Sun. “Restrictions on sexual conduct based on marital status are outdated and harmful. Consent is a complicated concept and isn’t well defined legally. It is better understood as a process, rather than a statement,” he added. Filed Under: Mike Itkis porn video

Itkis is criticized on social media On Twitter, journalist Jeff Coltin claims the tape was done for attention: “In a grunt for attention, third-party congressional candidate #NY12 Mike Itkis has released a sex tape on Pornhub to highlight his sex positive campaign platform.” To which Itkis immediately replied: “Jeff, thanks for writing the story. I would like to reiterate that we have many conflicting laws and court decisions on books dealing with human sexuality. The goal of the video was to explore some of these issues.” Filed Under: Mike Itkis porn video