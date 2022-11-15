New monthly direct payments: Are you eligible?
Hundreds of Americans will receive monthly direct payments. They could receive $500 monthly UBI payments for up to a year. Find out who is eligible.
- Hundreds of Americans will receive monthly direct payments.
- They could receive $500 monthly UBI payments for up to a year.
- Find out who is eligible.
Hundreds of Americans will receive $500 monthly payments for up to a year. Find out if you are eligible! This comes in the middle of high inflation and less than a month and a half before Christmas is celebrated in various parts of the world.
Multiple relief checks began to be delivered in 2009, under former President Donald Trump, due to the Covid pandemic that caused business closures and millions of job losses.
WHAT IS THE GOAL OF THIS ECONOMIC AID?
Since then, President Joe Biden as well as state and local governments have followed suit. While many believe that it was all politics to attract voters, the truth is that in various states money has been handed out to help families to pay for their rent, utilities and even their children’s school.
Now, it has been announced that some people can qualify to receive up to $500 a month for a year. This could help them end the year with less debt and start 2023 with better expectations.
WHO WILL RECEIVE THE DIRECT PAYMENTS?
It has been confirmed, that next year, around 175 Rochester residents will be able to receive up to $500 a month for a year, as New York’s Guaranteed Basic Income program will spend about $2.2 million of its federal Covid-19 emergency funds.
This aid has already been voted on and given the green light by the Rochester City Council. It has been said that in the second year of the program, the same amount of money will be given to another group of 175 people, so you should be on the lookout to see if you’re one of the chosen few that the plan will help. Filed Under: universal basic income
HOW WILL THE MONEY BE DELIVERED?
The city reported that this program is intended to give “marginalized communities critical resources and help close the community wealth gap while increasing the ability of our residents to become owners”.
City spokesperson Carlet Cleare told Center Square, “It involves building community associations, a communications team, policies and securing investigators.” Filed Under: Universal basic income
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
The most important information has been revealed, since not all residents will be able to receive this help. The people who qualify must, “Live in households with salaries equal to or less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level and be at least 18 years old.”
You must also be a current resident of the City of Rochester with at least one year of established residence. It should be noted that payments can be made or issued every month, several times a year or just once a year, so to find out how it will be done, you need to check with the program in your state. With information from The Sun , Brand , Washington Examiner . Filed Under: Universal basic income