Hundreds of Americans will receive monthly direct payments.

They could receive $500 monthly UBI payments for up to a year.

Find out who is eligible.

Hundreds of Americans will receive $500 monthly payments for up to a year. Find out if you are eligible! This comes in the middle of high inflation and less than a month and a half before Christmas is celebrated in various parts of the world.

Multiple relief checks began to be delivered in 2009, under former President Donald Trump, due to the Covid pandemic that caused business closures and millions of job losses.

WHAT IS THE GOAL OF THIS ECONOMIC AID?

Since then, President Joe Biden as well as state and local governments have followed suit. While many believe that it was all politics to attract voters, the truth is that in various states money has been handed out to help families to pay for their rent, utilities and even their children’s school.

Now, it has been announced that some people can qualify to receive up to $500 a month for a year. This could help them end the year with less debt and start 2023 with better expectations.