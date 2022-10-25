Inflation relief checks are going out to Americans in several states

Inflation relief checks are being sent in several US states.

This month millions of people will receive payments.

Which Americans qualify?

Millions of Americans in several states across the country are eligible to receive inflation relief payments that will be sent as early as this month, according to The New York Post.

The state governments of New York, California, Hawaii and Virginia are sending financial help to eligible residents in the form of checks and debit cards to offset rising cost of living.

Checks for inflation relief being sent in the US

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a budget package of $308 billion that included help for about 23 million state residents who can receive checks for up to $1,050 that will be sent at the end of October.

The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) announced that residents who are eligible for a middle class tax refund will start receiving their checks this week.