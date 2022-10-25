Inflation relief checks are going out to Americans in several states
Millions of Americans in several states across the country are eligible to receive inflation relief payments that will be sent as early as this month, according to The New York Post.
The state governments of New York, California, Hawaii and Virginia are sending financial help to eligible residents in the form of checks and debit cards to offset rising cost of living.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a budget package of $308 billion that included help for about 23 million state residents who can receive checks for up to $1,050 that will be sent at the end of October.
The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) announced that residents who are eligible for a middle class tax refund will start receiving their checks this week.
New York is sending money
Also, millions of eligible Americans will receive a direct payment of $270 in October. It is a relief check for residents of New York, according to The Sun.
The relief for New Yorkers is part of a $475 million package that was approved by state lawmakers earlier this year. More than 1.75 million eligible Americans will receive the new stimulus check.
New York checks will arrive this month
According to Governor Kathy Hochul, 1.75 million people will receive the payment and most should receive the check by October 31, 2022. But who is eligible for this money?
Checks will be sent to those who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit in 2021. "This program will put money back in the pockets of nearly two million New York families struggling to fulfill their duties to end of the month in the face of the pandemic, inflation and other rising costs," said the governor.
Virginia residents will receive payments
Virginia residents who file their tax returns before November 1, 2022 will be eligible to receive a one-time tax refund of $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers.
According to the Virginia Tax Site, taxpayers who submitted their returns by September 5, 2022, can expect to receive their refunds via direct deposit or a paper check mailed by October 31, 2022.