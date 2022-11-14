The holidays are approaching and so is the money.

MORE MONEY BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS. The holidays are fast approaching, and while they're the best time of year, they're a time when we spend a lot. Luckily, four states are sending payments of up to $1,050 before Christmas. Several US states have approved tax rebates or relief checks in order to help their residents with the high cost of living. During the month of November, some local governments will begin or continue to distribute payments. CALIFORNIA: In June, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a $17 billion budget that included payments of $200 to $1,050 for some 23 million people. They started issuing the payments in batches in October but there is still money to be delivered. A second batch of direct deposits began going out on October 28 and will continue through Monday, November 14. They will also be sending debit cards by mail until Saturday, December 10. The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) has a ESTIMATOR on their website so you can check if you qualify and how much you will receive.

Money in New Mexico NEW MEXICO: In New Mexico payments of at least $400 have been approved for low-income families and those will start going out at the end of November. “Eligibility and payment amounts are subject to the availability of funds and will be issued to the lowest income applicants first,” the Human Services Department told The Sun. “All applicants are reviewed for income and payments are made to applicants with the lowest income, respectively, given that they meet all eligibility requirements, such as being a New Mexico resident and having an NM DL #, ITIN or SSN,” they added.

Checks in Idaho IDAHO: Idaho has approved rebates of $300 for individuals and $600 for joint filers. Officials have already started sending the payments. In fact, Gov. Brad Little said they’ve already sent out some 192,000 refunds worth a total of $133 million. However, they can only make up to 60,000 direct deposits each day and send up to 75,000 paper checks each week, so some residents may have to wait until after Thanksgiving to receive the money. The Idaho State Tax Commission indicated that it expects to culminate by the end of March with the delivery of some 800,000 refunds worth $500 million.

Cash in Massachusetts MASSACHUSETTS: Massachusetts approved tax rebates of up to 14% of the tax liability for residents who paid income taxes in 2021. If you filed your state tax return on time, by October 17, 2022, then your check is among those that began going out on November 1. The amount of money your receive depends on your tax return, since it will be 14 percent of your tax obligation. Officials clarified that they could deduct money for unpaid taxes or pending child support and that people have until September 15, 2023 to claim their refund, according to WBUR.