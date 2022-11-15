Florida is offering natural gas rebates to consumers
Natural gas rebates are being offered to residents of Tallahassee, Florida. The government seeks to reduce the demand for electricity.
- Natural gas rebates are being offered to residents of Tallahassee, Florida.
- The government seeks to reduce the demand for electricity.
- Find out how much the rebates are.
Great news for household budgets of Florida residents since natural gas rebates have been announced for residents of Tallahassee, Florida as part of a government incentive to reduce the demand for electricity.
This is a measure to encourage people to choose natural gas appliances and heating to reduce electricity consumption. Find out who is eligible for this economic benefit.
HOW MUCH WILL THEY GIVE?
Officials have said that those who apply for the rebates will be able to receive between $50 and $2,000 in cash to switch to, or replace existing, gas powered appliances.
It should be noted that all residents of Tallahassee and natural gas customers in the Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla areas, as well as new customers, are eligible to receive this rebate up to 10 times. You can apply online or by mail. Filed Under: Florida Natural Gas Rebate
AMOUNTS DEPEND ON CONSUMPTION
The government has set different rebate amounts, so the largest applies to facilities installing a water heater, furnace (or combination appliance) for the first time. The rebate also applies to gas ranges and dryers. Those who qualify for the Gold package can receive up to $2,000.
Then there’s the $1,375 Appliance Combo for all those homeowners who manage to do an appliance combo — that is, a combination of heat and hot water — and qualify for the furnace plus water heater rebates. Filed Under: Florida Natural Gas Rebate
WHAT OTHER REBATES ARE THERE?
One condition to take note of is that appliance installations must be authorized and inspected by City or County Growth Management in order to receive rebates at their homes.
Officials also have certain specifications for appliances. For this reason it is important that you check the city’s website to find out exactly what is required. With information from The Sun, Marca, Plan Informativo. Filed Under: Florida Natural Gas Rebate