Florida is offering natural gas rebates to consumers

Great news for household budgets of Florida residents since natural gas rebates have been announced for residents of Tallahassee, Florida as part of a government incentive to reduce the demand for electricity.

This is a measure to encourage people to choose natural gas appliances and heating to reduce electricity consumption. Find out who is eligible for this economic benefit.

HOW MUCH WILL THEY GIVE?

Officials have said that those who apply for the rebates will be able to receive between $50 and $2,000 in cash to switch to, or replace existing, gas powered appliances.

It should be noted that all residents of Tallahassee and natural gas customers in the Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla areas, as well as new customers, are eligible to receive this rebate up to 10 times. You can apply online or by mail.