Armed and dangerous! MS-13 gang member, José Reyes Sánchez is wanted for murder
José Reyes Sánchez, a confessed member of the MS-13 gang, is wanted by federal agents for a shooting homicide in Arkansas. Federal agents are in a race against time to capture the violent gang member before he flees the United States after his brutal crime.
The arrest warrant against José Reyes Sánchez, 24, details that he is armed and very violent. From El Salvador, his country of origin, the gang member entered the United States as an undocumented immigrant. He has family ties and friends in Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and New York.
Violent Salvadoran gang member José Reyes Sánchez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build, 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. According to a source who spoke to MundoNow, the fugitive also uses the name Jose Edenilson Reyes.
A team of federal agents from the US Marshals specialized in looking for violent fugitives, is on the trail of José Reyes Sánchez in the states where he has ties. Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who reveals a reliable clue to his whereabouts by calling 1.800.336.0102.
The arrest warrant against gang member José Reyes Sánchez does not detail when the brutal crime occurred. However, what it does say is that he shot a boy, along with two other men, at least ten times. The victim died in an Arkansas hospital after the attack.
The Springdale Police Department (SPD) Homicide Division, in Arkansas, managed to capture the two accomplices of José Reyes Sánchez in Missouri. However, a third person involved escaped and that was when the US Marshals joined the chase.
MS-13 and Arkansas are not usually associated with one another. The gang, made up mostly of young men from El Salvador, usually operates in Maryland, New York, Texas and California.
Due to the brutal murder for which José Reyes Sánchez is accused in Springdale, alarms have been set off in that peaceful city in northwestern Arkansas, which had no records of the presence of the violent MS-13 gang in the region. Capturing the fugitive is essential to discover his links with other suspected gang members in the area.