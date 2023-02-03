José Reyes Sánchez is wanted for murder in Arkansas.

Federal agents say he’s a member of MS-13.

The Salvadoran is accused of shooting another man 10 times.

José Reyes Sánchez, a confessed member of the MS-13 gang, is wanted by federal agents for a shooting homicide in Arkansas. Federal agents are in a race against time to capture the violent gang member before he flees the United States after his brutal crime.

The arrest warrant against José Reyes Sánchez, 24, details that he is armed and very violent. From El Salvador, his country of origin, the gang member entered the United States as an undocumented immigrant. He has family ties and friends in Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and New York.

Gang member José Reyes Sánchez is wanted for a homicide

Violent Salvadoran gang member José Reyes Sánchez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build, 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. According to a source who spoke to MundoNow, the fugitive also uses the name Jose Edenilson Reyes.

A team of federal agents from the US Marshals specialized in looking for violent fugitives, is on the trail of José Reyes Sánchez in the states where he has ties. Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who reveals a reliable clue to his whereabouts by calling 1.800.336.0102.