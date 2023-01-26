Two Mexicans were among the workers killed in the Half Moon Bay shooting.

California Governor Newsom calls for stricter gun laws.

California residents are frightened. Authorities identified two of the victims killed in the tragedy in Half Moon Bay, California. Two Mexicans are confirmed among the seven killed in a shooting at two mushroom farms. According to EFE Agency, the Mexican consulate in San Francisco reported that two of the seven people killed on Monday on two Half Moon Bay farms are Mexican. 2 Mexicans confirmed among 7 killed in shooting at California farm Remedios Gómez Arnau, Consul General of Mexico in San Francisco, confirmed that at least three of the victims of the shooting that took place on Monday afternoon are Mexican. Two of them passed away and one more was seriously injured. San Mateo County authorities identified Zhao Chunli, 67, as the man who shot the workers. The alleged shooter has already been arrested by the police, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, where Half Moon Bay is located.

The shooter was a forklift driver at the farm The shooter, identified as Zhao Chunli, worked as a forklift driver for five or six years on the farm where the shooting occurred, authorities explained today at a press conference. He also lived on the farm, which is quite common among workers. Four fatalities were found near the farm and the other three in an adjoining site. Investigators say Zhao had a lot of accumulated hatred towards his coworkers and that his victims were “intentionally targeted”.

Most of the victims were immigrants Children witnessed the attack, since several families live on the farm. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday at a news conference that most of the victims were immigrants, which had made it difficult to contact their families. California Governor Gavin Newsom, was present on Tuesday in Half Moon Bay and visited a survivor of the attack. Newsom highlighted the deplorable conditions where the farm workers live. He spoke of the survivor’s eagerness to leave the hospital, despite having a shattered leg, because he was worried about the cost.

Half Moon Bay attack follows two more shootings “I can’t afford to spend any more time here. I don’t have the money,” the survivor told Governor Newsom, according to ABC. Newsom again condemned the country’s lack of gun control. “Only in the United States do we see this type of carnage, this type of chaos, this type of destruction of communities,” he said. The attack in Half Moon Bay follows another mass shooting that took place on Saturday night in Monterey Park, California that left 11 dead during the Chinese New Year celebrations. The same Monday there was also another shooting in California, at a gas station in Oakland — about 40 miles from Half Moon Bay — which left one dead and seven injured.