Machete attack near Times Square on New Year’s Eve! Terror broke out a few blocks from Times Square before the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop when a man with a machete attacked a rookie police officer and was shot by two other cops, according to The Sun.

The officer was near the end of his first day on the job when he was attacked by the man with a machete, who slashed his head. The rookie’s partner shot the suspect in the shoulder.

The Sun reported that the suspect was a 19-year-old man who, after being injured, was arrested and taken to Bellevue Hospital. The injured police officer was also taken to a hospital and authorities announced that they expected him to make a full recovery shortly.

"No backpacks or umbrellas in Time Square. They forgot to mention machetes," a police source said. "Two NYPD officers were reportedly attacked during New Year's Eve celebrations near Times Square," Congressman Ritchie Torres said on Twitter. "As we await more details, please keep our officers in your prayers."