New Year’s Eve terror! Cops shoot machete-wielding attacker near Times Square
It all happened a few blocks from the NYE ball drop in Times Square. A rookie cop was injured in the attack. The man attacked 3 cops with a machete.
Machete attack near Times Square on New Year’s Eve! Terror broke out a few blocks from Times Square before the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop when a man with a machete attacked a rookie police officer and was shot by two other cops, according to The Sun.
The officer was near the end of his first day on the job when he was attacked by the man with a machete, who slashed his head. The rookie’s partner shot the suspect in the shoulder.
The Sun reported that the suspect was a 19-year-old man who, after being injured, was arrested and taken to Bellevue Hospital. The injured police officer was also taken to a hospital and authorities announced that they expected him to make a full recovery shortly.
Video of the chaos
On Twitter, users began to share a video showing the chaos that was unleashed after the attack on the rookie NYPD officer. Initial reports indicated that two officers had been stabbed, with reports of a shooting that caused mass panic near the Time Square celebration area.
New Year’s Eve in Times Square
The ball dropped in New York’s iconic Times Square as huge crowds counted down the seconds to 2023, culminating in raucous cheers and an avalanche of glittering confetti shown on giant screens with neon and pulsing lights that covered streets, reported The Associated Press.
Two New York City officers were rushed to a hospital after an altercation with a machete-wielding man just a block from the crowd. The officers were conscious with injuries that were not considered life-threatening and the suspect was in custody, authorities said, according to the AP report.