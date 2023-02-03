Police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. dies a hero in California

Police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was killed doing his job.

He died a hero.

Officer Carrasco will never meet his son.

Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was killed doing his job. The family of a Hispanic police officer who died a hero while protecting his community, is in mourning.

It’s a story that repeats itself in every corner of the country. Today the Selma, California Police Department released the name of the officer who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. died a hero

Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed around 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pine Street. Carrasco served with the Selma Police Department for two years and was part of the Explorer Program at the Reedley Police Department.

He was about to become a father for the first time an now he will never have the chance to meet his son due to the actions of a ruthless killer.