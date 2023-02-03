Wesley Ruiz is executed in Texas.

He was found guilty of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer.

Ruiz’s lawyers had asked the US Supreme Court to stop the execution.

The state of Texas has executed Hispanic prisoner Wesley Ruiz. Death Row Watcher confirmed he had received the lethal injection in a tweet: “Wesley Lynn Ruiz has been executed by the state of Texas, as confirmed by those outside the Huntsville Unit in Huntsville, Texas. More details to follow.”

Wesley Lynn Ruiz has been on death row since July 16, 2008, awaiting execution for the shooting death of police officer Mark Nix during a pursuit in 2007.

There is no deadline that is not met or date that is not reached, the saying goes and, in August 2022, a judge in Dallas County informed Wesley Ruiz of the date of his execution. On the morning of this Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Ruiz woke up in his cell on death row at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas.

Guards from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) arrived at noon on Wednesday to transfer Wesley Ruiz from the Polunsky Unit to the Walls Unit to wait until 6:00 p.m. for his execution by lethal injection. Before that, he had to leave his cell clean.