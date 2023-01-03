The first execution of a transgender woman is scheduled in Missouri
The case drew attention after McLaughlin’s lawyer asked the governor to grant her clemency for various issues, including the fact that the jury never heard about the violence she experienced from a very young age. For now, the petition has been denied.
Amber McLaughlin is asking for clemency
McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no pending court appeals, The Associated Press reported. Although, it is known that for some time he has been requesting clemency so that she will avoid execution.
The clemency petition centers on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard about at her trial. A foster father rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler used a stun gun on her, according to her clemency petition. She says that she suffers from depression and has attempted suicide several times, the AP reported.
“She has shown incredible courage”
The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes distress and other symptoms resulting from a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth, The Associated Press reported. Komp stated that she “showed incredible courage”.
“We believe that Amber has shown incredible courage because I can tell you there is a lot of hate when it comes to that issue,” her attorney, Larry Komp, said Monday. But, he said, McLaughlin’s sexual identity is “not the main focus” of the clemency request, according to The Associated Press.
Is there hope for Amber McLaughlin?
Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said the clemency application review process is still ongoing. There are no known cases of a transgender inmate having been executed before in the US, according to the Anti-Execution Death Penalty Information Center, AP reported.
For that reason, it was seen as hopeful that the clemency request is still under review. At this time, there are no changes to McLaughlin's execution process, although this could change at any moment. Social media users have described Amber's execution as a "cruel" move.
What is McLaughlin accused of?
Prior to her transition, McLaughlin was in a relationship with a girlfriend Beverly Guenther. McLaughlin would appear at the suburban St. Louis office where Guenther, 45, worked, sometimes hiding inside the building, according to court records. Guenther obtained a restraining order and police officers sometimes escorted her to her car after her work, the AP reported.
Guenther's neighbors called the police on the night of November 20, 2003, when she did not return home. Officers went to the office building, where they found a broken knife handle near her car and a trail of blood. A day later, McLaughlin led police to a location near the Mississippi River in St. Louis, where her body had been dumped, said AP.