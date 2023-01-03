The first execution of a transgender woman is scheduled in Missouri

Transgender woman is scheduled for execution in Missouri.

Officials confirm that she would be the first transgender person executed.

Amber McLaughlin’s lawyer is requesting a pardon.

THE FIRST TRANSGENDER WOMAN ON DEATH ROW! Missouri authorities announced the scheduled execution of 49-year-old transgender woman Amber McLaughlin. This would be the first time a transgender woman has been executed in the United States.

The case drew attention after McLaughlin’s lawyer asked the governor to grant her clemency for various issues, including the fact that the jury never heard about the violence she experienced from a very young age. For now, the petition has been denied.

Amber McLaughlin is asking for clemency

McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no pending court appeals, The Associated Press reported. Although, it is known that for some time he has been requesting clemency so that she will avoid execution.

The clemency petition centers on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard about at her trial. A foster father rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler used a stun gun on her, according to her clemency petition. She says that she suffers from depression and has attempted suicide several times, the AP reported.