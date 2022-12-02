Pablo Lyle is asking for a new trial.

Find out how much it could cost him.

Will Pablo Lyle get a second chance at avoiding prison?

Pablo Lyle could get a new trial. Mexican actor Pablo Lyle is still facing the consequences of his actions. For now, he continues to wait to find out his sentence after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández in 2019.

According to various sources, Lyle’s lawyers are asking for a new trial for the actor, so he could have a second chance at avoiding jail time. Legal expert, Sandra Hoyos, gives the details of what this could mean for the actor.

How Pablo Lyle could get a second trial

On Mexican television program, Venga La Alegría, lawyer Sandra Hoyos explained what it would mean for Lyle to get a new trial. However, she stressed that it is very important that the defense have good arguments during a second trial.

"I think that, from a legal point of view, the defense has a very good chance if it focuses on arguing the issue of the jury and impartiality, because we know that throughout the trial there were many details that had to do with the jury," she told the show.