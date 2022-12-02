Pablo Lyle could get a new trial — lawyer explains the details (VIDEO)
Pablo Lyle is asking for a new trial. Find out how much it could cost him. Will Pablo Lyle get a second chance at avoiding prison?
Pablo Lyle could get a new trial. Mexican actor Pablo Lyle is still facing the consequences of his actions. For now, he continues to wait to find out his sentence after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández in 2019.
According to various sources, Lyle’s lawyers are asking for a new trial for the actor, so he could have a second chance at avoiding jail time. Legal expert, Sandra Hoyos, gives the details of what this could mean for the actor.
How Pablo Lyle could get a second trial
On Mexican television program, Venga La Alegría, lawyer Sandra Hoyos explained what it would mean for Lyle to get a new trial. However, she stressed that it is very important that the defense have good arguments during a second trial.
"I think that, from a legal point of view, the defense has a very good chance if it focuses on arguing the issue of the jury and impartiality, because we know that throughout the trial there were many details that had to do with the jury," she told the show.
Lawyer explains the twist that could await the Mexican actor
The lawyer also added: “I think there is a possibility, but that will depend on the judge. If she thinks that the jury has been sufficiently investigated and there is no reason to question them, then she will deny the motion,” said the lawyer, according to Tv Notas.
However, Lyle will continue to wait for his sentence to be handed down, according to the law in Florida. “The court in the United States, as it works in Florida specifically, cannot issue a sentence until the motion for a new trial is considered,” reported El Imparcial. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle Could Get a New Trial
Lyle would have to pay a huge amount of money
Another fact that many were unaware of is that the actor would have to pay a large amount of money for a new trial. Despite all this, the legal expert said the chances are high that this could happen.
"They are preparing for the possibility that the Court grants him a new trial and a new trial consists of new fees, new costs. It is starting from scratch, as if the previous trial had not existed, and the lawyers are going to charge him as if it were a new trial and we know that this is around $100,000," said Sandra Hoyos.
Is he in danger in jail?
A month ago, Pablo’s fans were alarmed after the Faranduleando channel on YouTube stated that the Mexican actor could be in danger if he didn’t meet certain ‘conditions’ while inside the Doral Correctional Facility in Miami….
According to the program, the Mirreyes vs. Godinez actor was supposedly being extorted. Lyle's life could be in danger if the people extorting him weren't paid for the actor's security. (SEE VIDEO HERE).