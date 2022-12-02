Famous soap opera actor Alonso Echánove dies (PHOTOS)

Soap opera actor Alonso Echánove dies.

The world of soap operas is in mourning.

He won two Ariel Awards for his talent. The world of acting and soap operas in Mexico is in mourning for the unexpected death of Alonso Echánove, a popular Mexican actor who appeared on various soap operas and movies. Many Mexicans remember him with great affection. The news was confirmed by Alejandro Navarro, Mayor of the city of Guanajuato. “It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to our actor Alonso Echánove… with more than 50 years of experience in theater, television and cinema, he has left a great legacy for the people of Guanajuato… Rest in peace, teacher,” the mayor tweeted. Alonso Echánove dies Echánove died at the age of 68 in the Aranda de la Parra Hospital, located in the capital of the state where he was born, according to Las Estrellas. At the time of writing this article, the relatives of the beloved Mexican actor, including the renowned artist María del Sol, had not commented on his unexpected death. Alonso Echánove’s cause of death has not been released. The actor was the son of actress Josefina Echánove, who appeared in Telenovelas like Rubi, and who died in December 2020, according to Las Estrellas.

He had a dark past with drugs Alonso Echánove had a dark battle with drug addiction, beginning when he was 14 years old, according to Las Estrellas. The actor started out smoking marijuana and moved on to other drugs, such as cocaine or crack, as he grew older, according to El Heraldo de México. By 1996, the actor suffered a stroke and his sister, María del Sol, took him to the hospital where they told her it would be a “miracle” if he recovered. However, the man from Guanajuato managed to recover almost completely. In total, he suffered six heart attacks, according to the outlet.

He was also paralyzed The multiple strokes, resulted in paralysis, reported Las Estrellas. He started his great career with the movie A fuego lento with his mother. In total, the Mexican actor demonstrated his talent in more than 96 films and 24 soap operas, such as Rubí, La Dueña, Cuna de Lobos and Corazón Salvaje, according to UNO TV. Amarte es mi pecado and La Otra’are other productions where Alonso Echánove demonstrated his talent as an actor. He even won two Ariel awards and was recognized as Best Hispanic American Actor, according to Las Estrellas.

Mourning in the world of Mexican entertainment The Mexican film and television community was quick to send its condolences. One of the first was the actor and comedian Eduardo España, who wrote on Twitter: “RIP our dear and excellent actor Alonso Echánove. A great guy who made you want to hug him. I hug you with love, Marisela, you were always giving love and support to your old man. My condolences also to María del Sol and all his loved ones. Have a good trip, teacher.” The Teatros de la Ciudad de México also bid farewell to the actor on Twitter. “Today we say goodbye to the actor Alonso Echánove (1954-2022), who forged a recognized career of more than 50 years in theater, television and cinema. Originally from Gto., he worked in almost a hundred movies, more than 20 television programs and dozens of productions. RIP,” the association wrote. With information from Las Estrellas, UNO TV and El Heraldo de México.