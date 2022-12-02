The Venezuelan host makes a tearful announcement to his fans.

Rodner Figueroa has a request for his followers. Rodner Figueroa breaks down in tears. After Venezuelan presenter Rodner Figueroa's surprise departure from television, many people were quite sad that the former host of El Gordo y La Flaca will be missing from the small screen. Despite everything that happened, Rodner said that he was very well and this is a new chapter in his life. However, things in the Venezuelan's personal life have taken a terrible turn, as he appeared crying inconsolably on Facebook live. Rodner Figueroa gets bad news The popular presenter shared sad news in a Facebook live, when he said that a loved one is facing serious health problems. "This is the moment that I feared the most," said the beloved presenter through tears. Rodner has always said that his fans are part of his life, therefore he likes to share his good and bad experiences with them. This time, he announced that his his dog, Napoleon, has a serious medical problem. "They found a tumor in the front of his brain."

I hoped that his health problems were not so serious… Visibly affected, the former El Gordo y la Flaca host, said that he hoped he would not receive such bad news, despite the fact he new there were health problems: "I was hoping it was something from the discs as we had been told, but no, he has a brain tumor that is squeezing his brain at the front, it is compromising his ability to move," he explained. "I'm letting off steam because I don't want him to feel that I'm upset, that I'm sad. Because they feel what you feel. Only the owner of a pet understands what I am feeling and it is a very complicated decision, but hey, one has to stop being selfish and has to think about their well-being," he told his devastated fans.

Rodner Figueroa asks for prayers for his dog's recovery The presenter, who looked quite emotional during the live broadcast on Tuesday, asked his thousands of followers for their prayers: "Please pray for us, for Ernesto, for me… And thank you for listening to me, but I needed to get out I don't want to do this in front of Napoleon. But hey, I have to be strong and I have to make the decision that is best for him and not for me," he said. Finally, with tears running down his cheeks, Rodner Figueroa said that he didn't want his dog to suffer: "I don't want to see him suffer and in the last two weeks I have seen the progressive deterioration of his condition. Napoleon is the sweetest, most tender, loving, affectionate … he is an angel who has only given me happiness, joy, a companion."(WATCH VIDEO HERE).