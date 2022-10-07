Sherlyn and Michelle Renaud defend Pablo Lyle after verdict

Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

He could spend up to 15 years in jail.

Several artists spoke out about the case. Mexican actress, Sherlyn Gonzáles spoke out on social media after Pablo Lyle’s verdict was announced. A jury found the soap opera actor guilty of involuntary manslaughter during a road rage incident where he hit an older man. “Today is a sad day… My heart aches for Pablo Lyle and also for the deceased man’s family,” Sherlyn wrote on her official Twitter account. “I want to tell you that I met Pablo many years ago in a beautiful project that was “Una Familia con Suerte”. Fiction made us brothers and life made us great friends.” “He is a good, honest, loyal man, protective of his family” “Pablo is a good, honest, loyal man, protector of his family and those he loves, an attentive ear for anything you need, a loving son, a dedicated father, a noble human being, with a good heart, funny, talented,” said the actress who is friends with Lyle. A six-member jury in the Miami-Dade County Circuit Court found Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court documents reviewed by The Associated Press. He faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Sherlyn launches petition for the beloved Mexican actor In addition, the Una Familia con Suerte actress said she was hurt that an “irrational moment” caused this situation. “It hurts me a lot that an irrational moment has brought so much pain to both families,” she wrote on Instagram. The Televisa actress also shared a photo of herself Pablo Lyle. “An incident like this does not define people, all my love for his family, and my prayers that he return soon to hug his little children, his brothers, his father, his wife and all of us who love him,” she said before requesting a prayer for the actor.

She was not the only actress to defend him For her part, the beloved Mexican actress Michelle Renaud, with whom Pablo Lyle starred in La Sombra del Pasado, a Televisa soap opera broadcast between 2014 and 2015, also sent a heartfelt message. "Everything Pablo Lyle is experiencing makes me very sad," she began. "I just want to say that I worked with him for many months and I met a father and husband who gives everything for his family, a great companion, very loving and human like everyone else," said the actress in a post that got more than 100,000 reactions on her official Instagram account.

"Only God knows why he gives us the tests he gives us" In the post, Michelle Renaud also shared an image where she is seen with the actor. "Only God knows why he gives us the tests that he gives us, but I want to express all my support, love and affection to Pablo, Ana, his children and his entire family," she said in the message. "I hope that it is soon that he is where he has to be, with his children," she concluded. People immediately commented: "How difficult, where we see it, violence will never be the solution, here both parties lost due to a fit of anger." "Mistakes that are paid dearly…" "I do not doubt that he is a good person but he made a mistake."