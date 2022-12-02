Did Adamari López reveal her secret?

A psychologist made a surprising suggestion.

Does Toni Costa’s ex have a preference for younger men? Adamari López continues to reveal secrets about her life. Since she broke up with Toni Costa it is evident that she’s been trying to attract attention with very direct hints on social media. She uses sayings, videos, photographs or anything else that the Puerto Rican host of Hoy Día can think of. This time was no exception. In a video posted on her Instagram account, Toni Costa’s ex hinted at what her psychologist recommended to make her a happier and more fulfilled woman. This sparked an avalanche of comments from her followers who, without hesitation, expressed their opinions on the matter. Adamari López shared an unexpected “secret” Lately Adamari López has been sharing videos with men who are visibly younger than her — either dancing or making fun of popular TikTok trends. On this occasion the actress and host decided to “reveal” what her psychologist recommended to her. “My psychologist recommended that I look for a younger man to relieve stress,” the Hoy Día host says in a video she took in her home. Suddenly a voice interrupts her and corrects her: “Hobby.” Adamari López turns around, looking confused and making a surprised face.

A younger man? Adamari López made a joke for those who make fun of the fact that she prefers younger men like Toni Costa: “Wasn’t it a younger man?” The other voice tells her “Nope!” Then she looks mortified at her mistake. However, it is just an audio that she decided to dub in Spanish for Instagram, where lately Adamari López has shown that, in addition to having a great sense of humor, she would still like to return to tv melodramas.

Do people applaud Adamari López for dating younger men? It seems Adamari’s words resonated with people and everyone applauded her desire to have a younger boyfriend: “The young man is better than the hobby.” “But an already famous young man, so that he doesn’t try to become famous through you.” “Collagen, collagen hahahahaha that’s better than the hobby.” “Please name the psychologist… I need an appointment.” Although there were people who take it as a joke: “Ayyy no mami, find yourself someone a little older than you with money, a responsible elegant gentleman who gives you more than you have and who loves you.” “You’re not here to raise someone mijaaaa.” “Dear, young partners have never worked for you… I hope your desire to be with younger people than you goes down… those run away…,” other fans commented.

Will the darling of Hispanics be on La Casa de los Famosos 3? Recently various entertainment outlets such as El Diario NY, El Comercio and Publimetro have reported that Adamari López will be on the third season of La Casa de los Famosos, a reality show on Telemundo. However, it seems this won’t be happening. According to reports, in addition to the fact that Telemundo has her in mind for other projects besides Hoy Día, the truth is that the Puerto Rican host would never be on a reality show that would require her to be away from her daughter for so long, so it is almost certain that she’s going to be on La Casa de los Famosos 3. SEE ADAMARI LÓPEZ’S VIDEO ABOUT A YOUNGER BOYFRIEND HERE