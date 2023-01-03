Multiple deaths reported in attack on jail in the border city of Ciudad Juárez

Many inmates escaped during the attack.

Multiple injuries reported at the state prison in Ciudad Juárez.

MEXICAN JAIL ATTACKED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY. Ten guards and four inmates were killed Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juárez, which borders El Paso, Texas, according to state officials.

At about 7 a.m., several armored vehicles arrived at the jail and gunmen opened fire on the guards, the Chihuahua prosecutor’s office said. In addition to the deceased, another 13 people were injured and at least 24 inmates escaped, according to AP.

Soldiers regained control of the jail

Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the jail hours later. The state attorney’s office said its staff was investigating the incident, according to the AP. In August, a riot inside the same jail spread to the streets of Ciudad Juárez, leaving 11 people dead.

On that occasion, two inmates were killed inside the prison and later suspected gang members began shelling the city, killing four radio station employees who were doing a promotion at a restaurant.