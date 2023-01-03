Multiple deaths reported in attack on jail in the border city of Ciudad Juárez
Many inmates escaped during the jail attack. Multiple injuries reported at the state prison in Ciudad Juárez.
- Many inmates escaped during the attack.
- Multiple injuries reported at the state prison in Ciudad Juárez.
MEXICAN JAIL ATTACKED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY. Ten guards and four inmates were killed Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juárez, which borders El Paso, Texas, according to state officials.
At about 7 a.m., several armored vehicles arrived at the jail and gunmen opened fire on the guards, the Chihuahua prosecutor’s office said. In addition to the deceased, another 13 people were injured and at least 24 inmates escaped, according to AP.
Soldiers regained control of the jail
Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the jail hours later. The state attorney’s office said its staff was investigating the incident, according to the AP. In August, a riot inside the same jail spread to the streets of Ciudad Juárez, leaving 11 people dead.
On that occasion, two inmates were killed inside the prison and later suspected gang members began shelling the city, killing four radio station employees who were doing a promotion at a restaurant.
Shooting breaks out after attack in Ciudad Juárez jail
Violent acts are frequent in Mexican prisons, even in some where the authorities have only nominal control. Clashes often occur between inmates of rival gangs which, in places like Ciudad Juárez, act as factions of drug cartels.
Shortly after Sunday’s attack on the jail, municipal police came under attack but managed to capture four men after a chase, according to the statement from the state prosecutor’s office obtained by The Associated Press. Filed Under: Jail attack in Ciudad Juárez
Fugitives and more dead
Hours later, police killed two suspected gunmen who were driving a pickup truck. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the security cabinet would report on the emergency unleashed in the jail of the border city on Monday morning.
The government of the state of Chihuahua, where Ciudad Juárez is located, updated the number of deaths and escapees after the attack on the prison. The Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) said that 17 people died and 27 escaped after the riot.
The riot broke out during a family visit
The prosecutor’s office said it was conducting an investigation into what happened. Aristegui Noticiaas reported that the attack began around the time designated for family visits, when the armed group arrived at the same time that the inmates started fires inside the prison.
Mexico had a difficult start in 2023 and the attack on the prison was not the only violent act in the country. Eight people died and three more were injured during a series of simultaneous armed attacks in bars in Veracruz, according to EFE.