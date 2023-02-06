Brazilian model threatens to share videos of Piqué being unfaithful to Shakira 4 years ago (PHOTOS)
Clara Chía's boyfriend is said to have been unfaithful to Shakira many times. Model Michelle Carvalho is threatening to release video evidence.
Model threatens Piqué. Piqué continues in the eye of the hurricane. After announcing layoffs at his company Kosmos because of a financial crisis, now a Brazilian model used his latest Instagram photo of him with Clara Chía to accuse Piqué of being unfaithful. She even claims to have evidence against the ex-football player.
The photo where Piqué finally makes his romance with Clara Chía Instagram official already has almost 4 million “likes”, but thousands of comments have flooded the image with claims, mockery alluding to Shakira’s song, and some congratulations for the couple. However, the worst was from a Brazilian model.
A Brazilian model threatens Piqué
It turns out that a model and influencer named Michelle Carvalho claims to have a video showing Piqué being unfaithful to Shakira in 2018. Not only that, she dared to write it in front of everyone on the happy photo of Piqué and Clara Chía that he shared on Instagram.
Michelle Carvalho was quite clear, leaving everyone wondering if what she says is true or not. Shakira’s ex has long been accused of cheating and it’s even been said he’s unfaithful to his current partner Clara Chía.
Michelle Carvalho’s warning to Piqué for being unfaithful to Shakira
Did Michelle Carvalho wait four years to reveal that Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira? It seems that in order to “get noticed”, she began to threaten the former football player, writing: “I saw you being unfaithful to our Shakira in shoko in Barcelona 2018, I have videos.”
It is worth noting that, a few years ago, Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin said that the businessman was unfaithful to the Colombian singer with any woman he was put in front of and did not respect the Hips Don’t Lie singer. Martin said he had up to 50 love affairs during his marriage to him.
Did Clara Chía demand that Piqué make their relationship Instagram official?
The recent image Piqué posted with Clara Chía on his Instagram account caused the biggest stir in recent weeks. Shakira humiliated the couple with the release of Music Sessions # 53.
Allegedly Clara Chía threw a tantrum so Piqué decided to expose himself more to criticism, since she supposedly asked him to make their relationship official.