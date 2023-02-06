Model threatens Piqué.

Clara Chía’s boyfriend is said to have been unfaithful to Shakira many times.

Model Michelle Carvalho used the photo of Piqué and Clara Chía to threaten him.

Model threatens Piqué. Piqué continues in the eye of the hurricane. After announcing layoffs at his company Kosmos because of a financial crisis, now a Brazilian model used his latest Instagram photo of him with Clara Chía to accuse Piqué of being unfaithful. She even claims to have evidence against the ex-football player.

The photo where Piqué finally makes his romance with Clara Chía Instagram official already has almost 4 million “likes”, but thousands of comments have flooded the image with claims, mockery alluding to Shakira’s song, and some congratulations for the couple. However, the worst was from a Brazilian model.

A Brazilian model threatens Piqué

It turns out that a model and influencer named Michelle Carvalho claims to have a video showing Piqué being unfaithful to Shakira in 2018. Not only that, she dared to write it in front of everyone on the happy photo of Piqué and Clara Chía that he shared on Instagram.

Michelle Carvalho was quite clear, leaving everyone wondering if what she says is true or not. Shakira’s ex has long been accused of cheating and it’s even been said he’s unfaithful to his current partner Clara Chía.