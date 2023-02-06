On Friday Mexican actor Pablo Lyle received his sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

Lawyers seek to reduce his punishment, which could be between 9 and 15 years in prison.

He punched a man during a road rage incident who later died.

The actor’s defense team will implement a new strategy moments before the judge determines how much time he could spend in prison, hoping he will serve as little time as possible.

WHAT WILL PABLO LYLE’S LAWYERS DO?

Sandra Hoyos, the actor’s lawyer, commented on Mesa Caliente that they are working to reduce the number of years he would spend in jail, but she did not explain what arguments they will present before the judge, only that they will try to touch her heart.

She said the following: “There is another motion that was presented by Pablo Lyle’s team, from the defense, they are asking that the sentence be substantially reduced from what the prosecution is recommending, which is from nine to 15 years. They are asking for what is called ‘downward departure’”.