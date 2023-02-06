Details of Sharon Tate’s brutal murder are revealed.

THE END OF AN ERA IN HOLLYWOOD! One of the most tragic deaths in show business was the grisly murder of Roman Polanski’s pregnant wife, Sharon Tate. The 25-year-old actress was eight months pregnant when the Manson Family brutally attacked her inside her home.

After her murder, the sordid details of the violence that the actress experienced inside the house on Cielo Drive were revealed. The scene was gruesome and authorities described how they found Tate’s body. It was like something from a horror movie.

A TERRIBLE DEATH

It all started on August 8, 1969, when the actress and her friends Jay Sebring, a Polish actor named Voytek Frykowski and businesswoman, Abigail Folger, all met in a cafe near her home, according to Infobae. Around 10 p.m., the actress and her friends returned to her house where the tragedy occurred.