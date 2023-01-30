Massive layoffs at Kosmos and former employees threaten Gerard Piqué
Gerard Piqué is again involved in controversy. His company, Kosmos, had massive layoffs. Now his former employees threaten to leak important information.
Gerard Piqué’s name has been mired in controversy in recent months. However, this time it’s not about his ex-wife Shakira or his new love Clara Chía. Piqué recently had to carry out a round of layoffs at Kosmos and his ex-employees are threatening to expose him.
According to Music Mundial, Kosmos Management is the company founded by Shakira’s ex-husband, Gerard Piqué. They manage a variety of of companies and events related to sports.
Massive layoffs at Kosmos
The former Barcelona footballer is executive director and president of the board of directors of Kosmos. Apparently, his fiscal management of the company and the direction in which he has taken it have not been the best, or at least that is what his former employees report.
Recently, journalist and paparazzo Jordi Martín (the same person who revealed his romance with Clara Chia), reported that Gerard ordered a massive wave of massive at Kosmos, a company that currently supports the athlete’s income.
The footballer’s company has lost million-dollar contracts after controversies
In addition, as a result of the innumerable controversies surrounding Piqué, the company is said to have lost many investors. According to TV Notas, some withdrew because they are close friends with Shakira and they left in solidarity with her.
Two weeks ago Music Mundial reported that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced the termination of a million-dollar contract to manage the Davis Cup, which was the main source of income for Kosmos.
Former employees threaten to expose Piqué
The significant loss of contracts affected about 50 people, who were recently laid off, according to Jordi Martín’s Instagram. He also pointed out that now they’ve warned Piqué about revealing dirty secrets from his personal life if he doesn’t agree to their requests.
“Gerard Piqué fired several of his workers, some of them very close to him, with whom he had been working for years. He didn’t even have the courage to do it personally,” explained the paparazzo, according to TV Notes.
“We knew you’re a bad person, but this bad?”
Finally, a couple of hours ago, the aforementioned paparazzo shared a “surprising” conversation on social media that one of his sources sent him, which would reveal something else about the company and Gerard Piqué himself.
“Kosmos filed for bankruptcy and will stop paying suppliers that have invoiced less than €150,000 per year. In other words, many freelancers and small companies (which are many) will not be paid.” “We knew you’re a bad person, but this bad?” Jordi Martín concluded in his post.