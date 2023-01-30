Massive layoffs at Kosmos and former employees threaten Gerard Piqué

Gerard Piqué is again involved in controversy.

His company, Kosmos, had massive layoffs.

Now his former employees threaten to leak important information.

Gerard Piqué’s name has been mired in controversy in recent months. However, this time it’s not about his ex-wife Shakira or his new love Clara Chía. Piqué recently had to carry out a round of layoffs at Kosmos and his ex-employees are threatening to expose him.

According to Music Mundial, Kosmos Management is the company founded by Shakira’s ex-husband, Gerard Piqué. They manage a variety of of companies and events related to sports.

Massive layoffs at Kosmos

The former Barcelona footballer is executive director and president of the board of directors of Kosmos. Apparently, his fiscal management of the company and the direction in which he has taken it have not been the best, or at least that is what his former employees report.

Recently, journalist and paparazzo Jordi Martín (the same person who revealed his romance with Clara Chia), reported that Gerard ordered a massive wave of massive at Kosmos, a company that currently supports the athlete’s income.