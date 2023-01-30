The former La Casa de los Famosos contestant broke her silence.

After controversies, Mayeli Alonso faces her fans and detractors.

Does Lupillo Rivera support her? The ex-wife of the regional Mexican singer decided to break her silence and put a stop to the clashes with her ex’s new girlfriend and her mother. Mayeli sent a powerful message to Lupillo Rivera’s girlfriend and told her to know her place. In a TikTok video, the recent statements she made to Siéntase Quien Pueda have people talking about the former Rica, Famosa, Latina star’s comments. Mayeli Alonso sends a powerful message to Lupillo Rivera’s girlfriend Mayeli Alonso, in recent weeks, has been involved in scandals after defending herself against alleged attacks by Giselle Soto, the new girlfriend of her ex-husband Lupillo Rivera, as well as her mother. She confirmed the situation has not improved. The influencers and content creators talk about what Lupillo’s girlfriend allegedly said a couple of days ago, so she decided to speak out on Siéntase Quien Pueda.

Mayeli tells Gisselle Soto to “behave” On Tiktok, a clip of Mayeli’s interview has quickly gone viral, generating a large number of ‘likes’ interactions and some divided opinions. Alonso spoke out about the controversy: “She said, they are fine in my house. My dear, to begin with, that house belongs to my children, I bought that house with her father for my children. know your place.”

“Mija, don’t feel other people’s fevers” However, she continued and offered a complete overview of the scandal: “It is also good for one as an ex to know her place and also give them their space, not to get into their relationship. Because if I tell what happened to me with him years ago, it doesn’t have to affect her.” In addition, Mayeli sent a forceful message to Lupillo’s girlfriend: “Mija, don’t feel someone else’s fever. These problems are perhaps things that one has to solve, and sooner or later it will happen.”

People did not hesitate to comment on the scandal Quickly a large number of followers and some curious about the controversy commented on the video shared by @ricafamosalatinavip on Tiktok. "Mayeli is very intelligent to speak." "The mistress always says my house, when it belongs to the children." "She is not to my liking, but you have to agree with her. One should not get into someone else's conflict." "Then they want to treat the ex-wife as if she were the mistress. And they want to keep what it didn't cost them."