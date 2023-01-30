What did Chalino’s son, singer Adán Sánchez’s autopsy show?

Both father and son met a tragic end.

Chalino’s son, Adán Sánchez, died in a car accident.

What did singer Adán Sánchez’s autopsy show?

A few days after his 20th birthday, singer Adán Santos Sánchez Vallejo, known simply as Adán Sánchez, son of singer Rosalino Sánchez Félix (Chalino Sánchez), died in a car accident while on a promotional trip to Sinaloa, Mexico. He was accompanied by his manager, a friend and the driver of the car.

According to Debate, the artist was born on April 14, 1984 in Torrance, California. His mother is Marisela Vallejos Félix, who in just over ten years received two hard blows that marked her life forever. He aso had a sister named Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo.

Adán Sánchez was also known as ‘El Compita’

When he was just seven years old, Adán Sánchez began to develop a taste for music, mainly due to the influence of his famous father. A year later, Chalino Sánchez was murdered. The singer of songs such as Nieves de enero, Alma enamorado and Baraja de oro was buried in the Panteón Los Vasitos in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

After this tragic event, Adam went to live with his mother and sister in Paramount, California. Later, he made the decision to go by the name Adán Chalino Sánchez. When he was 10 years old, El Compita recorded his first song, Soy el hijo de Chalino. (Filed as: Adán Sánchez autopsy)