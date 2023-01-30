What did Chalino’s son, singer Adán Sánchez’s autopsy show?
Both father and son met a tragic end. Chalino's son, Adán Sánchez, died in a car accident. What did singer Adán Sánchez's autopsy show?
A few days after his 20th birthday, singer Adán Santos Sánchez Vallejo, known simply as Adán Sánchez, son of singer Rosalino Sánchez Félix (Chalino Sánchez), died in a car accident while on a promotional trip to Sinaloa, Mexico. He was accompanied by his manager, a friend and the driver of the car.
According to Debate, the artist was born on April 14, 1984 in Torrance, California. His mother is Marisela Vallejos Félix, who in just over ten years received two hard blows that marked her life forever. He aso had a sister named Cynthia Sánchez Vallejo.
Adán Sánchez was also known as ‘El Compita’
When he was just seven years old, Adán Sánchez began to develop a taste for music, mainly due to the influence of his famous father. A year later, Chalino Sánchez was murdered. The singer of songs such as Nieves de enero, Alma enamorado and Baraja de oro was buried in the Panteón Los Vasitos in Culiacán, Sinaloa.
After this tragic event, Adam went to live with his mother and sister in Paramount, California. Later, he made the decision to go by the name Adán Chalino Sánchez. When he was 10 years old, El Compita recorded his first song, Soy el hijo de Chalino.
Adán Sánchez had a very different image from Chalino’s
Contrary to what many would think, Adán “distanced” himself from the image of his father Chalino Sánchez during his artistic career, because while he sang corridos and carried guns, the young man was more an elegant romantic.
After releasing the albums Dios me negó, Adiós amigo del alma, El compita and Claveles de Enero, the singer took a break until his 2000 album La corona de mi padre. Later, more records would come. On March 20, 2004 he gave his last concert at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood. It was a total success.
The day Chalino’s son died
As previously mentioned, Adán Sánchez died in a car accident on March 27, 2004 one of his tires blew out causing the car to roll over. The singer’s companions, who were not wearing their seat belts, managed to survive.
His body was taken to a funeral home in the town of Escuinapa, in Sinaloa, then to another located in Culiacán to finally be transferred to Los Angeles, California. Thousands of fans came to say goodbye. His remains were cremated by his mother Marisela Vallejos Félix.
What did Adán Sánchez’s autopsy show?
Chalino Sánchez’s son died instantly at the scene of the accident due to serious head injuries at just 19 years old and a week after giving a successful concert. According to Debate, police concluded that the car in which the singer and his companions were traveling had been tampered with. The theory of murder was ruled out.
Chalino was cruelly murdered after giving a concert at the Bugambilias Hall in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. The vehicle he was traveling in was intercepted by people dressed as federal police officers. Hours later, he was found with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head.