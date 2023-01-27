Michelle Carvalho threatens to share a video of Piqué being unfaithful to Shakira in 2018
The controversies surrounding former soccer player, Gerard Piqué aren’t stopping. This time Brazilian model Michelle Carvalho has threatened Shakira’s ex. She says that she has videos from 2018 where he is allegedly unfaithful to the Colombian singer.
Piqué has been in the eye of the storm these days since, in addition to having been unfaithful to Shakira, he was also accused of cheating on his current girlfriend, Clara Chía Marti, with a lawyer. However, this rumor doesn’t appear to be true.
Michelle Carvalho to share a video of Piqué being unfaithful to Shakira
According to La Opinión, the Brazilian model has threatened to share a series of videos of ex-soccer player Piqué from 2018, where he was allegedly unfaithful to Shakira in Barcelona.
The description reads: “I saw you being unfaithful to our Shakira in Shoko, Barcelona in 2018, I have videos.” This set off alarms for Piqué and her followers.
Carvalho says that she will publish the videos on TikTok
The same source said that the Brazilian model promises to share the compromising videos on TikTok. This threat was made hours after Piqué became Instagram official with Clara Chía.
The photo that has gone around the world where the couple looks happy together has 3 million reactions. Some praise him while others continue reminding him of what he did to Shakira.
Who is Michelle Carvalho
The woman who threatened Piqué in her post is non other than one of the world’s most prestigious “curvy” models. Born in Brazil in 1994, Carvalho already has more than 1, 3 million followers on Instagram.
The model has worked with important agencies in New York, Spain and France, in addition to appearing in a reality show. However, after her time in modeling, she said she saw Piqué being unfaithful to Shakira in Spain and has videos that prove it