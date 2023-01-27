Michelle Carvalho says that she has compromising videos of Piqué.

She says that he was unfaithful to Shakira in 2018.

She threatened to share the video on TikTok.

The controversies surrounding former soccer player, Gerard Piqué aren’t stopping. This time Brazilian model Michelle Carvalho has threatened Shakira’s ex. She says that she has videos from 2018 where he is allegedly unfaithful to the Colombian singer.

Piqué has been in the eye of the storm these days since, in addition to having been unfaithful to Shakira, he was also accused of cheating on his current girlfriend, Clara Chía Marti, with a lawyer. However, this rumor doesn’t appear to be true.

Michelle Carvalho to share a video of Piqué being unfaithful to Shakira

According to La Opinión, the Brazilian model has threatened to share a series of videos of ex-soccer player Piqué from 2018, where he was allegedly unfaithful to Shakira in Barcelona.

The description reads: “I saw you being unfaithful to our Shakira in Shoko, Barcelona in 2018, I have videos.” This set off alarms for Piqué and her followers.