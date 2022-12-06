Firefighters respond to a medical emergency at Van Nuys Middle School.

Seven of the teens were taken to local hospitals.

Officials suspect a possible mass overdose.

Los Angeles city authorities confirmed that 10 high school students had to receive emergency care after suffering a possible overdose in class. Seven of the teens were taken to local hospitals.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that, around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, they attended a medical emergency at Van Nuys Middle School in the San Fernando Valley. Upon arrival at the scene, they found 10 young people suffering possible overdoses.

10 middle school students suffer possible overdose during class

Authorities reported that the students, whose ages range from 12 to 15, suffered mild to moderate symptoms. Of the 10 young people treated, seven had to be transferred to pediatric medical centers in the city and three were evaluated and sent home from school.

Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott said the students’ overdose was possibly due to the use of edible cannabis products and said investigators were trying to determine if they all got the product from the same source.