10 middle school students suffer possible overdose during class

10 California middle school students suffer possible overdose during class
Firefighters respond to a medical emergency at Van Nuys Middle School. Seven of the teens were taken to local hospitals for possible overdose.
Los Angeles city authorities confirmed that 10 high school students had to receive emergency care after suffering a possible overdose in class. Seven of the teens were taken to local hospitals.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that, around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, they attended a medical emergency at Van Nuys Middle School in the San Fernando Valley. Upon arrival at the scene, they found 10 young people suffering possible overdoses.
Authorities reported that the students, whose ages range from 12 to 15, suffered mild to moderate symptoms. Of the 10 young people treated, seven had to be transferred to pediatric medical centers in the city and three were evaluated and sent home from school.
Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott said the students’ overdose was possibly due to the use of edible cannabis products and said investigators were trying to determine if they all got the product from the same source.
50 firefighters went to the scene
The situation caused the mobilization of at least 50 firefighters, who took on the task of checking each classroom of the school to make sure that there were no more sick students, explained La opinion. “It was possibly edible cannabis,” Scott added. The students were “drowsy”.
After examining the students, the primary care staff was able to determine that the young people were not under the influence of fentanyl, so they did not administer naloxone, a drug to reverse opioid overdose, reported the Los Angeles times. “This is not some kind of fentanyl-related overdose. We want to make sure everyone knows that,” Scott said.
“They acted strangely”
Christopher Angel, a 12-year-old student, said that three people in his class had been affected. “They acted strangely, they looked lethargic, drugged,” said the young man in statements to the local media. Authorities said the youths likely ingested cannabis edibles, but tests were still needed to confirm this, reported Fox 5.
The Los Angeles Unified School District also confirmed that the incident was under investigation by the Los Angeles School Police Department, but they have not provided further information on the progress of the case, according to the Los Angeles times.
The teens are stable
“To support our student community, we provide counselors on our campus along with important mental health services,” Van Nuys Middle School said in a statement to the student community. The school resumed classes on Friday.
For now, the local media reported that the seven Van Nuys High School students who were taken to hospitals on Thursday after reporting "medical complaints" have been released and are listed as stable.