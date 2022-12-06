About 87,000 units of children’s clothing is recalled from major retailers.

Bentex announced the recall over excess lead levels.

The Disney-themed clothing could cause lead poisoning. DISNEY-THEMED CLOTHING RECALL! The Bentex company announced a recall of Disney-themed clothing sets from several major retailers. According to their press release, the garments that were withdrawn from the market could contain excess amounts of lead, which could be harmful to children. At the moment, no cases of people affected by these garments have been reported. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is in charge of the case and has provided the codes for each garment that is included in the recall. DISNEY-THEMED CHILDREN’S CLOTHING RECALL Through a press release, the Bentex company announced that they decided to withdraw around 87,000 garments from various retailers because they could contain excess amounts of lead, which may harm consumers. According to Fox 2, the retailers were notified of the possible contaminated garments. Bentex also posted a notice on Instagram, including photographs of the products that are being withdrawn from the market due to the presence of lead.

What did Bentex say? In the press release, Bentex reported that the garments were recalled due to textile ink found in cartoon prints that were used to attract infants’ attention. They warned that it contained high levels of lead, so they began to remove the garments from the Amazon stores where they were being sold. “The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard,” the CPSC stated.

Where were the clothes sold? The garments, which were found to contain excess levels of lead, were sold in retail stores across the country. Stores include TJMAXX, DD’S/Ross, and Burlington. They were also sold online through Amazon from November 2021 to August 2022. “These products were sold at TJMAXX, DD’s/Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and additional retail stores nationwide and online at www.Aamazon.com from November 2021 through August 2022 for between $5 and $25,” Bentex reported via Instagram.

Have there been any complaints? At the moment, Bentex is cooperating with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to deal with the issue of the lead-contaminated clothing and has issued a warning stating “that if you have bought the products, stop using them immediately”. Of course, they are apologizing for the incident. “In cooperation with the CPSC, we issued a voluntary product recall on these garments and encourage consumers who purchased the affected products to stop using them immediately and contact us at 800-451-0285,” they said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and we appreciate your understanding in this matter.” Filed Under: Disney-themed clothing recall

How can the garments be identified? Likewise, they asked customers to check their purchases if they included children’s clothing. They also provided the codes of the garments that may be contaminated with lead and explained to verify whether garments are part of the recall. “The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles. Item and lot numbers are printed on the collar of the garment or on the side label,” explained the Bentex press release. TO SEE THE GARMENT CODES, CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Disney-themed clothing recall